Stars of 'Napoleon Dynamite' to come to Davenport's Adler Theatre on Sept. 26

The stars of the iconic film "Napoleon Dynamite" will be in Davenport for a special screening of the movie and conversation at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

"Napoleon Dynamite: Movie & Conversation" includes a screening of the 2004 film followed by a freewheeling, moderated discussion with actors Jon Heder (Napoleon), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico).

"With some of the most quotable lines of any film in recent memory, this quirky cult comedy has had fans talking about ligers, tater tots and voting for Pedro ever since," according to an Adler release Friday.

Tickets, $30, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 E. 3rd St., and at Ticketmaster.com. A limited number of VIP meet & greet tickets will be available for $100 to anyone purchasing a ticket to the show.

