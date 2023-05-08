Did you know that May is National Stroke Awareness month? While we may not think about strokes often, they are one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. In fact, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds.

What exactly is a stroke?

Some strokes occur when a blood vessel becomes blocked by a blood clot or fatty plaques in the blood. The blockage prevents oxygen-rich blood from reaching areas of the brain. Without oxygen, brain cells die off. This is called an ischemic stroke.

Other times, an artery in the brain weakens or breaks. Blood leaks out of the artery and pools in the brain, causing pressure to build up and damage brain cells. This is called a hemorrhagic stroke.

Both types of strokes may cause sudden:

• Numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg. This numbness or weakness often affects just one side of the body.

• Confusion and trouble speaking or understanding speech.

• Trouble seeing in one or both eyes.

• Dizziness, a loss of balance, changes in coordination or trouble walking.

• Severe headache.

Take action F.A.S.T.

Have you ever heard that you should act F.A.S.T. if you see signs of a stroke? F.A.S.T. is an acronym to help you recognize and respond to strokes promptly. It stands for Face, Arms, Speech and Time. If you think someone may be having a stroke, ask these questions:

• Does one side of the face droop when smiling?

• Does one arm drift downward when both arms are raised?

• Does speech sound strange or slurred?

• If you see any of these signs, call 911 right away.

Some of the most effective treatments for strokes can only be administered during the first three hours after having a stroke. This means that it is not only important to call for help immediately but to also remember the time when you first noticed signs of a stroke.

Prevention is the best medicine.

The good news is that up to 4 of 5 strokes are preventable! Here are five ways to reduce your risk of stroke.

1. See your doctor for regular checkups. High blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and other medical conditions can increase your risk for stroke. High blood pressure and diabetes put extra stress on your arteries, while cholesterol can clog up and harden in your arteries. It is vital to work with your doctor to detect these conditions and get them under control.

2. Nourish yourself with healthy foods. Eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, high in fiber, and low in saturated fat, trans fat, and cholesterol can help prevent the buildup of cholesterol in your arteries. In addition, limiting salt can help lower blood pressure. The DASH diet is often recommended to lower blood pressure and improve heart health.

3. Be active. Regular physical activity can help lower blood pressure and cholesterol. It can also help you maintain a healthy weight, reducing stroke risk. Current guidelines recommend 2 hours and 30 minutes of moderate aerobic activity each week for adults. Walking at a brisk pace is a good way to meet these recommendations.

4. Limit alcohol intake. Drinking alcohol can increase your blood pressure. It can also increase a type of fat called triglycerides, which can harden your arteries and cause narrowing. The C.D.C. recommends limiting daily alcohol intake to one drink or less for women and two drinks or less for men.

5. Stay away from tobacco. The nicotine in tobacco raises blood pressure. Carbon monoxide from cigarettes limits the amount of oxygen carried in your blood. If you use tobacco, quitting will lower your risk of stroke.

Parting thoughts

As with many other conditions, eating right, exercising, limiting alcohol, avoiding tobacco and working with your doctor to manage medical conditions can lower your risk of stroke. If you notice any signs of a stroke, act F.A.S.T. to improve your chances of survival and recovery. By taking these steps, you can protect yourself from a stroke this May and every month.