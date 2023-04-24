Athletes today look to gain a competitive edge through sports psychology, nutrition, injury prevention, injury rehabilitation, sport-specific movement biomechanics, exercise science and body-recovery protocols, to name a few.
A sports physician is a practitioner who works with athletes to help them recover from and prevent sports injuries and to improve their performance. The following are common to many sports physicians and are attributes to look for when selecting a provider:
• Specialized knowledge from advanced training on common or sport-specific injuries and the optimum biomechanical function of the body during movement from everyday activities to elite-level athletics.
• Individualized care beyond pain reduction, focusing on total-body wellness, to include treatment of joints, muscles and connective tissues, and counseling on physical fitness and nutrition for performance enhancement.
• Engaged in state-of-the-art sports-medicine research, trends and treatments for relevant topics in concussions, rehabilitation, exercise prescription, nutrition, psychology and sport-specific athletic training.
• Advanced training in emergency procedures, pre-participation examinations and joint or tissue support by bracing and taping.
• Integrates well into the sports-medicine team, working in conjunction with athletic trainers, physical therapists, physical fitness professionals, coaches, and other sports specialists to co-manage athletes care and performance.
Weekend warriors, active individuals and anybody looking for improvement in their everyday activities can see a sports physician and receive the same level of care given to the world’s elite athletes and teams. The Palmer Chiropractic Clinics has sports chiropractors on staff ready to help. If you’re looking for a practitioner who can help you improve your athletic abilities, contact the Palmer Chiropractic Clinics at 563-884-5801.
Dr. Casey Buns is a faculty clinician at Palmer Chiropractic Clinics in Davenport, Iowa with advanced certifications from the American Board of Chiropractic Sport Physicians, the National Strength and Conditioning Association, and the Titleist Performance Institute.
The Palmer Chiropractic Clinics network delivers more than 170,000 patient visits every year. Learn more or make an appointment at www.palmer.edu/clinics.