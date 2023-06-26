While it probably feels as if summer has just started, back-to-school time is not that far away. With the Fourth of July just around the corner and family vacations on the calendar, before you know it, it will be time for back-to-school preparations. Don’t let sports physicals and well-child visits sneak up on you.

Preparing for competition

Before the first sports workout, young athletes will need a sports participation exam to assess ability to compete safely. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends making appointments at least 6-8 weeks before starting a season to give time for any additional evaluation or new treatments.

Iowa and Illinois have Pre-Participation Physical Examination forms that can be found on most school district websites, or on the Iowa High School Athletic Association or the Illinois High School Association websites. Parents should print the form, fill out the specified areas and then bring it to the appointment, where the provider will complete the remainder of the form after conducting the physical.

“There are numerous reasons why sports physicals are important,” Thomas Harris, M.D., Genesis Health Group pediatrician, says. “They give parents and coaches important information about a young athlete’s health. With this information, we all can work together to prevent injuries.”

Physicals for sports:

• Identify any life-threatening medical conditions.

• Identify conditions that require a treatment plan.

• Identify previous injuries.

• Identify conditions that may limit participation.

Some of the conditions doctors will search for include, heart conditions, high blood pressure, bone fractures and concussions. In addition, sports physicals can help identify Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport (RED-S) Syndrome. RED-S Syndrome impacts many body systems and results from consuming too few calories, overtraining or a combination of the two.

Harris says it’s important to remember that sports physicals are meant to facilitate and encourage participation, not to exclude athletes from participation.

Well-child visits

While the sports physical is required, experts warn it should not replace an annual wellness exam. Both are important in determining overall health.

“The wellness exam is more extensive than the sports physical,” Elise Bream, M.D., Genesis Health Group pediatrician, says. “It will include information about immunizations, lab work and perhaps nutrition advice.”

Well-child visits are essential for many reasons, including:

• Tracking growth and developmental milestones.

• Discussing any concerns about your child’s health.

• Getting scheduled vaccinations to prevent illnesses like measles, mumps, pertussis (whooping cough) and other serious diseases.

Children who are not protected by vaccines are more likely to get these diseases, which are extremely contagious and can be very serious, especially for babies and young children. In recent years, there have been outbreaks of these diseases, especially in communities with low vaccination rates.

The CDC and the AAP urge parents to make sure their children are caught up on routine childhood vaccinations.

“Mini-outbreaks of the conditions the vaccines prevent are a very realistic concern,’’ Bream says. “As children attend in-person learning, it’s particularly important for parents to work with their child’s doctor or nurse to stay on schedule with the recommended vaccines.“

Other screenings that may take place during your child’s wellness exam if the doctor feels they are necessary include the following:

• Mental health.

• Cholesterol.

• Sexually transmitted diseases.

• Autism.

In the end, regardless of whether your children are athletes or not, making an appointment with your health care provider for a sports physical, wellness visit, or both, will help you and them get the 2023-24 school year off to a healthy, happy start.