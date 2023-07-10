What do you think when you hear the word Botox? The first thing that may come to mind is a medication that helps erase fine lines, wrinkles and other signs of aging.

While it has many cosmetic uses, Botox injections are also a non-invasive option to help treat and manage head and neck pain, including chronic migraines, which affect about 4 million Americans every year. At UnityPoint Clinic Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, we’re here to help you get back to enjoying life and guide you on your way to pain relief.

What are chronic migraines?

Chronic migraines are defined as having a headache at least 15 or more days a month. They’re often characterized by a throbbing, pounding sensation that can come with sensitivity to light, noise, even smells and can also cause nausea, making it difficult to get through day-to-day activities.

The long-term impact of migraines can have an adverse effect on your overall health too. People who suffer from migraines often report depression, anxiety, fatigue and stress. They can also lead to higher risk for more serious life-threatening events like a stroke or heart disease.

If you suffer from chronic pain in your head or neck, new treatments can offer relief.

How does Botox help?

Botox injections are FDA-approved to help treat chronic migraines. They work by blocking pain response signals sent by your nerves to your brain. Pain relief comes from injecting a local anesthetic into problematic muscles and blocking the chemical that causes muscles to contract. The goal of Botox injections is to prevent migraine headaches before they start.

The simple procedure is done inside the doctor’s office, typically taking about 15 to 20 minutes. A small needle is used that feels like a pinprick to inject small amounts of Botox into the shallow muscles, just beneath the skin.

It may take up to three weeks after treatment before you see the full benefits of Botox. The effects often last about three months and people can get additional relief through repeat injections.

Botox treatment of neck pain

In addition to treatment of chronic migraines, Botox can offer relief to patients who are suffering from chronic neck pain including cervical dystonia, a painful condition in which your neck muscles contract involuntarily, causing your head to twist or turn to one side. Botox injections prevent the nerves from causing those muscle contractions.

Other types of pain treated by Botox

Botox injections can be beneficial in the treatment of a variety of additional pain conditions including:

• Spasticity because of neurological conditions.

• TMJ dysfunction — conditions affecting your jaw joints and surrounding muscles and ligaments.

• Severe isolated muscle spasms.

• Hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating.

• Blepharospasm or uncontrollable muscle movements of the eye.

