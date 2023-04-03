Since 1938, the President of the United States has proclaimed April as National Cancer Control Month. In conjunction with medical prevention, the most effective way to prevent some types of cancer involve simple lifestyle changes such as:

1. Eating a healthy diet.

• Plant foods contain phytonutrients, or compounds in plants, that are shown to protect cells from damage that may lead to health conditions, including cancer. Reach for more fruits and vegetables during meals and snacks. Remember to eat a rainbow of colors each week!

• The “New American Plate” model (American Institute for Cancer Research) focuses on two-thirds of the plate as plant foods, with one-third animal foods. You don’t have to be vegan to enjoy a plant-based diet and its protective effects.

• Research shows a Mediterranean Diet can reduce the risk of cancer. Learn more about the daily and weekly food categories from Oldways (oldwayspt.org).

2. Being physically active. While physical activity does not directly prevent cancer, individuals who participate in activity have lower cancer risk. Benefits of activity include supporting the immune system, reducing inflammation and lowering hormones and insulin that are related to the risk of certain cancers to name a few.

3. Limited exposure. Other protective factors include limiting exposure to substances that are known to cause cancer, like tobacco, and substances that are related to cellular damage that can lead to cancer, such as sunburns and alcohol.

If you or someone you know is currently dealing with the side effects of cancer treatment, here are some ideas to help with mealtime:

For nausea and vomiting:

• Eat what sounds good but avoid favorite foods when nauseated.

• Don’t skip meals or snacks.

• Eat bland food, cold or at room temperature.

• Suck on hard candies.

• Sip on clear liquids or try popsicles or gelatin.

• Try small amounts of high-calorie foods that are easy to digest.

• Talk to your cancer team about anti-nausea medications or complementary or alternative treatments.

For diarrhea:

• Drink plenty of water, bouillon or sports drinks.

• Avoid greasy, fatty foods.

• Try easy-to-digest foods (BRAT diet- bananas, rice, applesauce, toast).

• Avoid sugar-free foods made with sugar alcohols.

• May need to limit milk/milk products because of lactose.

For constipation:

• Drink plenty of fluids.

• Increase physical activity, if possible.

• Eat more high fiber foods.

• Ask cancer team before using stool softeners or laxatives.

For swallowing difficulty:

• Eat bland, soft/mashed foods high in calories and protein.

• Try thicker liquids.

• Use a straw for liquids.

• Try small, frequent meals and snacks.

• Avoid hard, dry foods, alcohol, acidic foods and spicy foods.

• Ask cancer team about seeing a speech pathologist.

For dry mouth or mouth sores:

• Rinse mouth every two hours.

• Sip liquids with meals and/or add liquids to solid foods.

• Take small bites of food and chew well.

• Try ice chips, sugarless hard candies and chewing gum.

• Moisten lips with lip balm.

• Avoid alcohol, tobacco and hot, spicy or acidic foods.

• Ask cancer team about numbing gel or pain medication for mouth sores.