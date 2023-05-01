May marks Mental Health Awareness Month, and it’s important to ensure every person in our community knows how to access quality mental health care, support and resources. Having these services available when people need them is a powerful first step in taking care of yourself, inside and out.

As the only Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) in the Quad-Cities and Muscatine region, the UnityPoint Health – Robert Young Center team helps people navigate difficult times and provides them with personalized support. Our expert teams specialize in mental health, substance abuse and crisis services for children, adolescents and adults using trauma-informed care practices and compassion in several settings.

School-based therapy

Our school-based therapy and counseling program serves children and adolescents at 36 schools.

Eirik Gustafson, qualified mental health professional at Robert Young Center, is one of our school-based therapists. He works with school staff and caregivers to identify students who may need support or additional help. Gustafson meets with students once a week for sessions that can range from 20 minutes to an hour.

“I get the perspective of school staff and caregivers before meeting with the student to help guide our sessions. This approach helps us bridge the communication gap between the student and their caregiver,” Gustafson says. “I like to start sessions by sharing the positives, for example: What makes the caregiver proud of their child, instead of jumping right into what brought them to therapy.”

By offering this service in the schools, he said, providers are able to meet students where they’re at and increase accessibility to mental health services.

“It minimizes the disruption to students’ time in the classroom. We meet and they return to learning, all in the same day.”

Mobile crisis response

Our mobile crisis teams step in whenever there is a mental health crisis or emergency in the community, often working closely with local police, first responders and hospital emergency personnel. For example, our teams may respond to a school to help a child in need or provide support to someone in crisis at their home.

Serving more than 6,000 people of all ages each year, of which 400 are served in the community setting, teams may provide pre-screening assessments or act as helpers when inpatient hospitalization may be appropriate and connect an individual with additional resources through Robert Young Center.

The goal of our mobile crisis team is to provide the most appropriate level of care and ensure the person’s needs are met in a mental health crisis.

Seeking help

Robert Young Center provides a full scope of hospital-based, community-based and outpatient mental health services to people of all ages.

To schedule an appointment call 309-779-3000, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you believe you’re experiencing a mental health crisis, you should call 9-1-1, go to the nearest emergency department or call our 24/7 crisis intervention line at 309-779-2999 to speak with a clinician.

You can also reach out for help using the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988. For more information about Robert Young Center, visit https://www.unitypoint.org/quadcities/robert-young-center-home.aspx.