If you picture someone twisting his or her body like a pretzel when you think of yoga, you’re not alone. While this can be a result of years of yoga practice, being flexible is not a requirement to get started.
Yoga helps to connect the body, mind and spirit through breathing techniques, exercises, and meditation, and originated over 5,000 years ago. Not only does this help improve flexibility, but yoga also reduces stress, increases relaxation, and improves strength and balance. More specifically, research shows improvements in pain, blood pressure, and insulin resistance with regular yoga practice.
There are several different styles and types of yoga available that vary in pace and skill level. Some common types include Hatha and Bikram. Hatha yoga is a relaxed, slower-paced technique that focuses on breathing, strength and flexibility and is good for those just starting out. Bikram yoga is a series of 26 postures and two breathing exercises performed in a room heated to 105° F with 40% humidity. Some physically demanding styles, such as Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga, have been adapted to meet modern needs.
If you decide to start taking yoga classes, be sure to select a class that fits your skill level, abilities, and interests. It is also best to let your instructor know if you have any physical limitations before you begin. This allows the instructor to suggest any appropriate modifications, as needed.
It is also important to be aware of proper etiquette when attending a yoga class. Arrive early to give yourself plenty of time to prepare for the class and to prevent distracting others once class begins. Keep yourself free of distractions as well. Keep all electronic devices at home, in the car, or at least on silent. Be considerate of others and their space, leaving enough room between you and your neighbor so you are both able to move freely throughout the class.
A sticky mat is ideal when practicing yoga to prevent your feet and mat from sliding. If you do not have a sticky mat, gloves and socks with a rubber-like pad on the palms or soles are also helpful. Make sure you clean and dry your mat regularly to prevent infections stemming from bacteria that grow rapidly on dark, wet surfaces. Use a damp cloth with a mild soap, detergent, or natural disinfectant spray and then let it air dry. It is best to bring your own mat to class to ensure it is clean.
Erica Hall is an ACE Certified Health Coach, Wellness Coach at UnityPoint Health-Trinity.