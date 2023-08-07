If you’re someone who has struggled to lose weight, it’s hard to ignore the hype surrounding the new wave of medications developed to treat Type 2 diabetes that have become famous for their ability to promote weight loss, including Ozempic, Mounjaro, Trulicity and others.

From celebrities to business magnates to social media influencers, these drugs are the talk of the weight-loss world. But is the hype justified? How effective are these drugs, and who can take them?

The old generation of medications generally resulted in weight loss of up to 10%. That’s not bad, since losing just 3% to 5% of your body weight will lower your risk of heart disease, and a 5% to 7% weight loss can significantly lower blood pressure.

But Mahtab Ahmed, M.D., of the Genesis Center for Weight Management, which provides surgical and non-surgical weight loss options for patients, says this new generation of drugs is even more effective.

“Ozempic can give you 15% weight loss. Mounjaro can give you 22% weight loss,” said Dr. Ahmed, who specializes in non-surgical obesity medicine. “We are in an exciting time for weight management. These two medicines actually change the course of medication treatment for weight management.”

Intended to help diabetes patients control their blood sugar levels, this family of drugs, known as GLP-1 agonists, have also been found to reduce weight by imitating a hormone that our intestines produce when we eat. The hormones tell our pancreas to release insulin. The drugs decrease appetite and slow down emptying of the stomach so we feel full and eat less. They work best when combined with diet and exercise.

The drugs, almost all administered via self-injection, aren’t without some side effects.

“Usually you’ll have nausea in the first four weeks of taking it,” Dr. Ahmed said. “If you continue to take it, it’ll probably go away. There may be some abdominal discomfort, constipation and diarrhea in some cases.”

And, as with many chronic conditions, most people who use the drugs for diabetes or weight loss will need to keep taking them for their benefits to continue.

As effective as the drugs are for weight loss, most, including Ozempic and Mounjaro, are U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved only for people with Type 2 diabetes. That means insurance can be an issue. Doctors are allowed to prescribe any medication for any purpose, off label. But when a drug indicated only for diabetes is prescribed just for weight loss, insurance is unlikely to cover the cost. Depending on the medication, prices range from $900 to more than $1,300 per month.

There are two medications in this new class that have FDA approval for weight management. One is Wegovy, a higher-dose version of Ozempic. The other is Saxenda, which is similar, but has a different chemical structure. Rybelsus, an oral tablet form of the same medication as Wegovy and Ozempic, is awaiting FDA approval for weight loss. Eli Lilly is seeking FDA permission for use of its Mounjaro in weight loss treatment, and approval could come by the end of the year.

Still, enough people are willing to pay out-of-pocket for the medications when prescribed off label, that some are in short supply.

“Yes, they’re wonderful medicines, but many who don’t have Type 2 diabetes can’t really afford them for weight loss. So for them, we use other drugs and work on nutrition, behavior modification and physical activity,” Dr. Ahmed said.

He advises patients seeking weight-loss solutions talk with their doctor or call the Genesis Center for Weight Management at (563) 421-8361.

“There are many other weight-loss drugs in development,” Dr. Ahmed said. “The future looks very promising.”

Individuals who cannot afford these medications do have the option of bariatric surgery. In fact, data from the Cleveland Clinic (STAMPEDE trial) indicates that in individuals with diabetes and obesity, bariatric surgery with intensive medical treatment is more effective than medical treatment alone. Interestingly, most insurance companies may not cover anti-obesity medicine, but may cover bariatric surgery with minimal requirements.

