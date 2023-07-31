Have you ever stopped to think about how important your feet are in everyday life? Many of us don’t give them a second thought, but they carry us through life, from getting around the house, walking into work to running errands. We rely on our feet not just for balance, posture, mobility, but our overall independence. That’s why seeing a podiatrist, especially if you have chronic foot or ankle issues, is important. If you’re suffering from foot and ankle pain, UnityPoint Clinic® Podiatry is here to help keep you moving for years to come.

Why is foot care important?

When you’re dealing with poor foot health, you’re less likely to participate in physical activity, which can impact your overall health. Podiatrists play a key role in the health and treatment of foot and ankle conditions. We can help improve mobility, relieve pain and treat infections. Podiatrists often play a role in treating chronic conditions, such as diabetes, which can negatively affect the feet. Some other common foot conditions treated include:

Muscle and tendon pain

Foot and ankle fractures

Ingrown toenails

Athlete’s foot

Arthritis

Bunions

Plantar warts

Skin conditions including wound care

When to seek help?

It’s important to seek help when foot or ankle pain doesn’t go away on its own despite home remedies like rest or over-the-counter medication. Infection, open sores or additional symptoms like swelling, numbness or tingling may be accompanied by the inability to work or put weight on the foot.

Don’t accept foot pain as a normal part of life. Ignoring foot and ankle pain can lead to further damage and health complications, including balance problems, increased risk of falling or chronic pain.

Treatment Options

Education and your understanding of why you have pain is a key focus so you can make a self-informed decision for your care. Treatment will depend on the type and severity of your condition and may include the following:

Medications, including pain injections

Physical therapy

Surgery to remove ingrown nails or bunions

Orthotic inserts

Surgery on fractures

Fracture care

Elective foot surgery for arthritis and bunions

Trust UnityPoint Clinic

Whether it’s a bunion, ingrown toenail or heel pain or something more complex like flat feet or injury that requires surgery, I’m here to help. As a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon, I have the specialized knowledge to address any array of conditions that affect the feet and ankles. From diagnosis through surgery and rehabilitation, UnityPoint Clinic® Podiatry offers high-quality and efficient care with a relentless focus on meeting individual needs.

Schedule an Appointment

Don’t let foot or ankle pain keep you from getting around or stop you from enjoying activities. With the right foot care, you can keep your feet healthy and continue to be active for years to come. UnityPoint Clinic® Podiatry is here to help. To schedule an appointment please call (309) 779-3670 or visit unitypoint.org.

