October is coming soon, and is recognized nationally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Yearly screening mammography is an important tool for early breast cancer detection. Mammograms starting by age 40 improve breast cancer survival. According to the American College of Radiology (ACR), one in six breast cancers occurs in women in their 40s. Mammography has helped reduce breast cancer mortality in the United States by nearly 40% since 1990, the ACR says.

Voucher Program

A voucher program for women and men in the region makes screening and diagnostic mammograms, along with breast ultrasounds, available at low or no cost. Funding for these procedures is available from the Kenneth H. McKay, M.D. Center for Breast Health Fund through the Genesis Foundation, which believes cost should never be a barrier to accessing essential life-saving breast imaging. The Foundation is committed to raising the funds needed to meet the demand – an estimated $50,000 annually. A funding gap was created when the Susan G. Komen organization ended financial support to voucher programs in the Quad-Cities region in 2021.

“It is important that every woman, regardless of financial resources, has access to mammograms,” says Diane Koster, Genesis Women’s Health Grant Program Specialist. “We don’t want women to delay their mammogram or breast imaging because of financial challenges. We know a cancer found early is more easily treated and cured.”

There is a short voucher application form and income guidelines apply, but no proof of income is required. Even those who have insurance can access the voucher program if they qualify under the income guidelines. Vouchers can be requested at participating Genesis facilities. Call (563) 421-1913, or 1-888-532-7140, for more information about the voucher program.

Genesis has been administering the voucher program since 2001, providing no-cost mammograms and ultrasounds in a timely and efficient manner.

In 2022, nearly 200 individuals accessed the voucher program, which covered $35,000 in breast health services.

Gather for the Cure

One way funds are raised locally for the voucher program is through the “Gather for the Cure” event to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year’s event, presented by the Genesis Foundation, will be held October 14, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, at Whispering Pines Indoor Shelter, Scott County Park.

Attendees will be able to visit vendor tables, the Pink Heals firetruck, participate in Gilda’s Club art activities and join in a one-mile casual walk in the park. There will be music, food, refreshments and prize drawings.

A $20 donation is required to attend the event. A $30 donation is required to attend the event and participate in the walk. For more information and to register to attend, go to www.genesishealth.com/gather. “In Honor” or “In Memory” yard signs may be pre-ordered online no later than September 23. These signs will be lined up along the walk route and can be taken home after the event. The newest Isabel Bloom “Faith, Hope and Love” ornament can be ordered online, and also will be available for purchase at the event. Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, 100 percent of the proceeds raised through the event will go to the Voucher Program.

Along with funds raised through “Gather for the Cure,” the Voucher Program also is supported by financial gifts to the Kenneth H. McKay M.D. Center for Breast Health. All new and increased gifts to the Center for Breast Health may qualify for a 1:1 match by the Foundation’s Jim Victor Vision Fund.

Other options for no-cost breast (and cervical) cancer early detection include the Iowa Care for Yourself Program, while free screenings are available in Illinois through the Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program.

