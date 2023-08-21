Kids Eat Right Month is celebrated every August as part of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics campaign to improve the health and well-being of every age group from infants to teens.

Smart shopping, healthy eating and active lifestyles are highlighted as factors for success. With children going back to school, establishing mealtime routines can improve eating habits for the entire family and strengthen family relationships around the dinner. or breakfast, table.

How do we encourage healthy eating in the children we care for? In my experience in working with youth, it’s essential to get kids in the kitchen.

There are many tasks that can be tailored for children of all ages and stages. Remember, patience is an important ingredient when cooking with kids so start with easy tasks first until their confidence builds. Also, all kids develop at different rates so these activities may need to be tailored based on their skill level.

Here are some examples of how you can get your kids in the kitchen:

Under 2 years:

Tell them what you’re doing as you cook dinner or prep meals. If they need to keep their hands busy, give them some soft silicone utensils to play with or let them bang on stainless bowls.

2-year-olds can:

Wipe tabletops

Wash fruits and vegetables

Tear lettuce or greens

Break cauliflower or broccoli into pieces

Carry ingredients from one place to another

3-year-olds can:

Knead and shape dough

Mix or pour ingredients

Shake liquids in a covered container to mix them

Apply soft spreads

Put things in the trash

4-year-olds can:

Peel oranges or hard-boiled eggs

Mash bananas or cooked beans with a fork

Cut parsley and green onions with kid-safe scissors

Set the table

5 to 6-year-olds can:

Measure ingredients

Use an egg beater

For older youth: Let them help you plan meals and shop for groceries. The more you can do at home while they’re young, the better. They will gain essential skills and develop a healthy relationship with food. Set them up for success as adults and foster that inner chef!

If we want our children to grow up with an appreciation for foods that nourish the mind and body, they need to be exposed to these foods at a young age. Whether at home or at school, exposure to nutrient-dense, whole foods will improve the likelihood that they continue to enjoy these foods into adulthood.

