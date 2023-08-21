Kids Eat Right Month is celebrated every August as part of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics campaign to improve the health and well-being of every age group from infants to teens.
Smart shopping, healthy eating and active lifestyles are highlighted as factors for success. With children going back to school, establishing mealtime routines can improve eating habits for the entire family and strengthen family relationships around the dinner. or breakfast, table.
How do we encourage healthy eating in the children we care for? In my experience in working with youth, it’s essential to get kids in the kitchen.
There are many tasks that can be tailored for children of all ages and stages. Remember, patience is an important ingredient when cooking with kids so start with easy tasks first until their confidence builds. Also, all kids develop at different rates so these activities may need to be tailored based on their skill level.
Cut parsley and green onions with kid-safe scissors
Set the table
5 to 6-year-olds can:
Measure ingredients
Use an egg beater
For older youth: Let them help you plan meals and shop for groceries. The more you can do at home while they’re young, the better. They will gain essential skills and develop a healthy relationship with food. Set them up for success as adults and foster that inner chef!
If we want our children to grow up with an appreciation for foods that nourish the mind and body, they need to be exposed to these foods at a young age. Whether at home or at school, exposure to nutrient-dense, whole foods will improve the likelihood that they continue to enjoy these foods into adulthood.
Kristin Bogdonas is the Nutrition & Wellness Educator for University of Illinois Extension serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark Counties. For more information, resources, and events, visit extension.illinois.edu/hmrs.