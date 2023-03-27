Spring is in the air, and that means longer days, warmer weather and blooming flowers and trees.

If you’re one of the more than 75 million Americans suffering from seasonal allergies, it also means a host of troublesome symptoms including runny nose, itchy eyes and sneezing. The good news is your UnityPoint Clinic primary care provider can help you manage spring allergies.

Causes

Before treating your allergies, it’s important to understand what causes them. Allergies are the body’s reaction to allergens in the environment. The biggest spring trigger is pollen from trees, grass or weeds, but triggers can also include everything from animal dander to dust mites and molds.

Many people experience a worsening of their allergy symptoms in spring when pollen counts are high. Symptoms can include:

• Itchy, runny nose.

• Watery, itchy eyes.

• Sneezing and coughing.

• Nasal congestion and inflammation.

• Sore throat.

• Fatigue.

Spring allergies can be easily confused with cold symptoms. The best way to figure out the difference is to track your symptoms over time. If symptoms last more than 10 days, schedule an appointment with your primary care provider to determine what is causing your symptoms and develop the best treatment plan for you.

Remedies

There’s no way to eliminate seasonal allergies entirely. In addition to taking allergy medications, certain lifestyle changes can help reduce their impact. Consider the following ways to block the path of pollen and other airborne allergens in your home:

• Use an air conditioner at home and in the car — it will help filter the pollen.

• Vacuum and dust your house frequently, and change air filters.

• Wash pillows and bedding often and dry in dryer.

• Close your windows to reduce the chances of allergens entering your home.

• Wash your hands, especially when working outdoors, and change clothes — even shower or bathe following outdoor activity.

• Stay inside when pollen counts are high and on windy days when pollen and dust are blowing about.

Treatment

Unfortunately, not all spring allergies can be avoided with home remedies and precautionary measures. A good first step in treating spring allergies is over-the-counter medications, such as steroid and saline nasal sprays in addition to oral, nondrowsy antihistamines. Those can improve symptom control. If you are prone to seasonal allergies, it is recommended to start taking allergy medication in mid-to-late February, before symptoms begin.

Those with severe seasonal allergies may need additional care from a doctor who specializes in treating these conditions with methods that may include immunotherapy or allergy shots.

Those with severe seasonal allergies may need additional care from a doctor who specializes in treating these conditions with methods that may include immunotherapy or allergy shots.

Reach out to your primary care provider to help you figure out the best care plan to reduce your allergy symptoms or to help refer you to an allergy specialist.