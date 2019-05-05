Not everyone is destined to be a morning person, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t make the most of the time you have in the mornings. For many, mornings are chaotic and filled with activities like trying to get everyone fed, clothed, and out the door on time. That rushed, stressful feeling can easily set the tone for the rest of the day and make it feel impossible to try and engage in healthier habits. Use the following tips to help make sure you’re starting your morning off on a healthier foot.
Start with adding in simple habits. Oftentimes, when someone wants to be healthier, they end up trying to change up their entire routine. This can be overwhelming, undesirable, and cause more stress than intended. Think of some smaller habits you’ve been wanting to do and gradually add them into your morning. Whether it’s drinking more water, stretching, or eating breakfast, these small habits can have a big impact on your overall health.
Pair up with an existing habit. Although mornings can be hectic, that chaos is a routine itself. When trying to add in a new, healthy habit to your morning, group it with a habit that already exists. For instance, drink a glass of water instead of hitting snooze when your alarm goes off. After you pick out your clothes before you get dressed, go through a 3-5 minute stretching routine. Use your current routine to your advantage.
Gradually wake up earlier. If you need more time in the mornings, don’t try and shift your sleep schedule too much right off the bat. Start by waking up 15 minutes earlier than normal for a couple of weeks. Then, when you’ve adjusted to that, wake up 15 minutes earlier than that new time and continue until you have enough time in the morning. However, don’t compromise your total sleep time. If you are waking up earlier, try your best to go to bed slightly earlier. Missing out on vital sleep can negatively impact your health over time.
Set yourself up for success the night before. Take advantage of any spare time you can find in the evening and try get a few items ready for the next morning. Have your morning coffee ready to brew, set out your breakfast items, and pack your lunch for the next day. The more items you can check off your list at night, the more time you allow yourself for your new morning habits. If possible, pair these items up with some habits you have shortly after you get home from work. The longer you put these off in the night, the less likely you will follow through with them.
Don’t forget to celebrate your successes. Although you may be adding in small, healthier habits into your morning routine, that is still worth celebrating. Pointing out your own accomplishments can put you in a more positive mindset to start your day.
To find a provider partner who can help you in your wellness journey, visit unitypoint.org.
Erica Hall, ACE Certified Health Coach, is a Wellness Coach at UnityPoint Health-Trinity.