Is knee pain preventing you from spending time with loved ones or keeping you from doing what you enjoy? UnityPoint Health-Trinity Pain Management Clinic – Bettendorf is the only provider in the Quad Cities to offer Iovera, a non-invasive, innovative pain-relief device that blocks knee pain after surgery to get you moving again with reduced need for opioid pain medication.

Yvonne Hamilton of Davenport had been suffering from knee pain for three years. The 72-year-old was having trouble bending her knee, which made walking difficult and painful. In May, 2022, Hamilton scheduled her knee surgery and before the operation, we introduced her to a new procedure at Trinity, called Iovera, to reduce her pain and symptoms after her surgery.

How does Iovera work? Iovera is a handheld device that freezes the tissue and surface of the nerves, blocking the nerve's ability to signal pain. The freezing effect doesn’t harm the nerves but simply interrupts pain signals. We use ultrasound to find the nerves and then numb the area around the knee. The procedure is performed three to four weeks before knee surgery, making pain more manageable once patients, like Hamilton, have their surgery.

Hamilton called Iovera a complete game-changer.

“I got off the table and felt immediate relief. My husband couldn’t believe that I was able to walk out of the clinic without my cane,” Hamilton said.

The Iovera procedure takes only about 20 minutes. Patients are awake during the simple procedure, and a majority do not feel any discomfort from the treatment. The pain relief from Iovera lasts between three and four months.

Iovera not only helps manage knee pain after surgery but can reduce or eliminate the need for pain medications. Hamilton says she stopped taking her pain medication three days after surgery.

Patients who have Iovera are also better able to participate in physical therapy, resulting in better outcomes and greater range of motion.

Hamilton, an amateur photographer, says with the Iovera procedure, she was able to return to doing what she loves.

“I was able to go on walks again in the park and take photos,” Hamilton said. “I was amazed at how I felt, and at my progress with physical therapy after surgery. I’m living an active, pain-free life again.”

Iovera is covered by Medicare. The procedure is ideal for those experiencing the following:

Osteoarthritis of the knee joints.

Knee injuries.

Knee pain despite surgery.

And patients who are planning to undergo a knee replacement procedure.

Don’t let knee pain keep you from living your best life. Our experts at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Pain Management Clinic – Bettendorf are here to help. Ask your provider for a referral for Iovera. To schedule an appointment, call (563) 742-6825 or visit https://www.unitypoint.org/find-a-service/pain-management.

