The foods we choose are critical in maintain brain health.

In the 2017 AARP Brain Health and Nutrition survey, 75% of people (50-and-older) who said they ate well five to seven days each week also reported their brain health/mental sharpness as “excellent” or “very good.” Not only will your brain benefit from healthy food choices, but your heart will, too.

Elevated blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes harm both cardiovascular and cognitive health. Therefore, making heart healthy choices will have protective effects for your brain as well. You can benefit from changing to a healthy diet at any age, but the sooner you start the better.

There is no silver bullet when it comes to food or supplements. Instead, focus on the combination of foods and drinks you consume over time which will help protect your brain.

Food recommended for brain health:

Fruits (especially berries).

Fresh vegetables (especially dark leafy greens).

Heart-healthy fats (such as olive oil).

Nuts (limit to moderate amounts).

Fish and seafood.

Beans and other legumes (lentils).

Whole grains.

Foods to limit:

Fried foods.

Pastries.

Highly processed foods (high in sodium, sugar and fat).

Red meat.

Cheese and butter.

Salt.

Helpful tips to consider:

1. Eat more whole, non-processed foods to limit excess sugar, sodium and saturated fat. A diet that is higher in unsaturated fats (olive oil, avocados, etc.) and lower in saturated fats (butter, cheese, etc.) is linked to better cognition. Too much salt in the diet can contribute to high blood pressure, which is a risk factor for stroke.

2. Avoid eating in excess and practice moderation. Too much of a good thing isn’t necessarily a good thing either. Control portion sizes by using smaller plates. Check the nutrition facts panel to determine the serving size in your favorite foods and drinks.

3. Eat a wide variety of fruits and vegetables from the different colorful subgroups. We tend to eat the same foods day-to-day so expand your selection and experiment with new ways of cooking. Try lower temperature cooking methods (steaming and baking) in place of frying and grilling.

4. Adopt a dietary pattern with proven health benefits — the Mediterranean diet, the Nordic diet, the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet, the Okinawan diet and the MIND (Mediterranean – DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay) diet all promote heart-healthy foods.

5. Stay hydrated. Dehydration is common in older adults, and our ability to perceive thirst diminishes as we age. Research has shown that even moderate dehydration is associated with confusion and cognitive problems. Keep a reusable water bottle with you and take sips throughout the day. Eating more fruits and vegetables will also help you reach your daily water goals.

For more information on healthy food choices, preparation, and preservation visit extension.illinois.edu/food.

