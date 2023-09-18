Suffering a stroke or brain injury can be devastating and the recovery that follows such a traumatic life event is key for patients when regaining independence and improving quality of life. Our community is fortunate to have access to the Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, the region’s only freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital. It opened to patients in August, 2022, as a 40-bed inpatient hospital.

The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute helps patients regain function and independence as they recover from major injuries and illnesses, such as strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

Since August, 2022, the hospital has helped nearly 600 patients get back to what matters most by providing them with access to advanced rehabilitative technology.

Among those patients is Wayne Dengler, a 75 year old who suffered a spinal cord injury in May after a fall at his Eldridge home. After being discharged from the hospital, Dengler was admitted to the Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute.

“The first few days, the team had to help me eat, I couldn’t move my arms and I had trouble getting out of my wheelchair,” Dengler said.

During his 30-day stay, Dengler made amazing progress and with the help of his therapists, started standing on his own and was able to walk again.

“I decided early on that I was going to push myself. If the team said take two steps, I did four,” Dengler said.

The hospital’s approach to therapy goes beyond the basics and includes activities of daily living such as grooming, dressing, cooking, leisure activities and more. The interdisciplinary care team develops patient-oriented goals that help them perform basic life skills during their stay and after leaving the hospital.

“The physical therapy is unbelievable, and the team is attentive, caring and dedicated,” says Dengler.

These therapists, paired with customized treatment plans and coordinated care teams, help patients get back to their lives and families and getting back to life is just what Dengler did.

“I set three goals for myself. I wanted to be able to attend our annual euchre party in July. Second, me and my wife do a lot of dancing, so I wanted to be able to at least walk on the dance floor during an event in July. Third, my son got married in August and I wanted to be able to get around for his wedding,” Dengler said.

Outcomes like Dengler’s are the reason why I’m honored to serve as medical director alongside a dedicated team of 120 people united around our mission of improving people’s lives.

As the hospital celebrates its first year of service during National Rehabilitation Awareness Week from September 18 to 24, join us in recognizing the patients who have returned home and cheering on those currently in rehabilitation, as well thanking our local rehabilitation care teams for all they do to help our patients.

The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute is a joint venture of UnityPoint Health® – Trinity and Encompass Health. It’s located on the UnityPoint Health – Moline campus. For more information, visit https://encompasshealth.com/quadcitiesrehab.

