START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Reduce your child's risk of a concussion

Concussions are the most common type of head injury, but they’re more than just a bump on the head; they are a type of traumatic brain injury. You may think concussions happen with sports, but they can occur from a fall at the playground. That’s why it’s important to understand the warning signs and symptoms to help keep your child safe.

Causes & Symptoms

Sudden movement, such as a direct blow to the head or a hit to the body, forces the brain to move quickly back and forth, triggering the concussion, potentially damaging brain cells. While most concussions are mild, the effects can be dangerous if not treated properly.

Symptoms may appear right away, while others show up hours or days later. Here’s what to watch for:

• Physical symptoms including irritation to light, dizziness or balance issues, headaches, nausea or vomiting and vision problems

• Cognitive symptoms including trouble concentrating, feel foggy or notice difficulty with short or long-term memory

• Social/emotional symptoms like anxiety, irritability, feeling more emotional and/or sadness

• Change in sleep patterns

Risks

Concussions are common in a variety of sports including football, soccer and hockey, but not all concussions are sports-related. Activities and factors that may also increase your risk of concussion:

• Falling and hitting your head

• Getting hit in the head with a ball or toy

• Rapid change in direction, such as whiplash

• Being involved in bike or car accident

• Having a previous concussion

Treatment & Prevention

Children who return to sports, even without physical contact, or their normal, everyday activities too soon may delay their recovery and increase the chance of another concussion. Furthermore, returning too early can lead to other injuries to muscles or nerves if your balance has not fully improved. A repeat concussion that happens while the brain is still healing can have serious consequences later in life.

Parents, be sure to monitor your child closely for the first few days after a concussion and make sure they take it easy. Once symptoms begin to fade, you can gradually let them return to their regular day-to-day activities. Talk with your child’s primary care provider on the best steps to return to school, work or play. During recovery, it’s important to encourage your child to speak up right away if they’re not feeling well, as this information can help with the management during recovery.

Concussions aren’t always preventable, but there are ways to reduce the risk including:

• If your child plays sports, schedule a sports physical with their primary care provider to learn of any potential medical conditions that may put them at risk.

• Wear the right protective gear with proper fitting when doing activities like contact sports, biking or skateboarding.

• Talk with your children about concussions and tell them to share any symptoms with you right away.

• Always wear seat belts in the car and buckle children in car seats.

• Install safety gates on stairs to prevent falls.