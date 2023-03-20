March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and a good time to learn more about colorectal cancer (cancer of the colon and rectum) and how it can be prevented or best treated.

Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States for both men and women combined. This year, approximately 140,000 new cases of colorectal cancer will be diagnosed and 56,000 people will die from the disease.

"But colorectal cancer is a disease that can be prevented through regular screening colonoscopies, a healthy diet and regular exercise," explained Ryan Perumpail, M.D., Gastroenterology Associates, Genesis Health Group.

How can I lower my risk?

The risk of developing colorectal cancer increases with age. In 2021, the American College of Gastroenterology updated its colorectal cancer screening guidelines to recommend regular colorectal cancer screenings after age 45 for adults at average risk in the form of a colonoscopy every 10 years. If you have family history of colon cancer, you may need to talk with your health care provider to see if earlier and more frequent colonoscopy is required.

Sometimes, genetic testing may be required to determine your risk of colon cancer if you have a strong family history, especially with younger age affected relatives.

Eat a low-fat, high-fiber diet

If you use alcohol, drink only in moderation. If you use tobacco, quit. If you don't use tobacco, don't start. Alcohol and tobacco in combination are linked to colorectal cancer and other gastrointestinal cancers.

Exercise for at least 20 minutes three to four days each week. Moderate exercise such as walking, gardening or climbing steps may help.

Can colorectal cancer be cured?

Since there are very few symptoms associated with colorectal cancer, regular screening is essential. Screening is beneficial for two main reasons: colorectal cancer is preventable if polyps that lead to the cancer are detected and removed, and it is curable if the cancer is detected in its early stages.

"If detected, colorectal cancer requires surgery in most cases for complete cure, sometimes in conjunction with radiation and chemotherapy," Perumpail said. "Between 80 and 90% of patients are restored to normal health if the cancer is detected and treated in the earliest stages. However, the cure rate drops to 50% or less when diagnosed in the later stages."

Colorectal cancer screening options

Colonoscopy, a visual examination of the entire colon, is the best method to screen for colorectal cancer and can be life-saving. With colonoscopy, pre-cancerous colon polyps can be removed before they turn into cancer. The other recommended screening method is the Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT), a simple chemical test that can detect hidden blood in the stool, performed every year.

Other screening methods for those unwilling or unable to pursue colonoscopy or FIT include: flexible sigmoidoscopy (a visual examination of the rectum and lower portion of the colon, performed in a doctor's office), multitarget stool DNA test (a stool test that looks for changes in DNA that could indicate the presence of colon cancer) or CT colonography (an imaging study of the colon).

Colorectal cancer screening costs are covered by Medicare and many commercial health plans. You should find out from your gastroenterologist or other health care provider which screening procedure is right for you and how often you should be screened.

Never ignore new or worrying symptoms

Reach out to your health care provider if, regardless of your age, you have any new or worrying symptoms such as:

• Blood in the stool.

• A change in bowel habits.

• Rectal or abdominal pain.

• Unexpected weight loss.

• Unexplained or new anemia.

• Fatigue or weakness.

Take control of your health. Make a plan to talk to your health care provider about colorectal screening and get checked.