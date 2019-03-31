Spring has finally sprung in the Quad Cities. After several long, cold and snowy months, many of us are itching to get out of the winter weather rut. One way to do that is to start putting more focus on your health.
Let’s be honest, it’s easy to put it on the backburner when hibernation sets in. The frigid temps and gloomy days have many of us just wanting to curl up in a blanket. But now that things are thawing out, it’s the perfect opportunity to think about new ways to improve your health and wellbeing.
Get Physical
Making the decision to be more active is an important first step in becoming a healthier person. Being fit helps you look and feel your best and reduces your risk for a heart attack, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and some cancers.
“We control what we do with our bodies,” says UnityPoint Health – Trinity Wellness coach Shannon Lehman. “Make physical activity a priority and invest in your health for years to come.”
You can start simple with stretching for flexibility. Then add in an outdoor aerobic exercise like walking, for your heart, lungs, and muscle tone. Some other activities that can get your blood pumping are swimming, cycling and field sports.
Start with small, short-term goals that you can reach relatively easily. It's easier to stick to something new when you have early, frequent successes. Don't be afraid to seek support from family and friends to help you find success in becoming more active. Let them know what you're trying to do and ask for their help. Follow any special advice that your doctor gives you for getting a smart start as well.
Get Focused on Healthy Eating
Healthy eating starts with learning new ways to eat, such as adding more fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains and cutting back on foods that have a lot of fat, salt, and sugar. A change to healthier eating also includes learning about balance, variety, and moderation.
Aim for balance. Most days, eat from each food group—grains, protein foods, vegetables and fruits, and dairy. Listen to your body by eating when you're hungry and stopping when you feel full.
Look for variety and try to be adventurous by choosing different foods in each food group. Practice moderation by avoiding too much or too little of one thing. Even sweets in moderation can be a part of healthy eating.
“Trying to eat healthier doesn’t have to be complicated. Make sure a majority of your food choices come from whole, nutritious foods and allow yourself the occasional indulgence,” says Erica Hall, UnityPoint Health – Trinity Wellness coach.
Text for a Health Risk Assessment
Did you know that finding out your risk for common health problems is as easy as sending a text message? UnityPoint Health - Trinity Wellness offers a series of free assessments that provide a quick analysis of your health and suggested next steps if you are found to be at risk. All you have to do is text “UPH” to (309) 857-0987 and follow a link for a free risk assessment. There are four different modules offered: HeartAware, DiabetesAware, WeightAware and SleepAware. The risk assessments each take about seven minutes to complete and you will receive personalized, strictly confidential health information. You can then share the information with your primary care physician to discuss potential health issues. Overall, it can help you understand your risk profile and enable you to take control of your health.
“Identifying your risk for chronic disease is the first step to a healthier you. Most chronic diseases can be reversed or eliminated just by modifying your behavior,” says Joni Griffin, RN, Manager of UnityPoint Health – Trinity Wellness. “Our health risk assessments not only identify what you are at risk for, but provides you with tips on what you can do to decrease these risks.”
For additional information, visit the UnityPoint Health – Trinity Wellness Department page or call 309-779-3700.