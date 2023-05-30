Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Memorial Day weekend kicks off summer as schools close and outdoor activities increase. Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street nurse and Trauma Coordinator Andrea Bladel has these tips from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help keep kids and adults safe this summer.

Be sun sensible

Sun overexposure causes aging of the skin and increases skin cancer risk. Cover exposed areas with cool, comfortable clothing. Select clothes with a tight fabric weave or labeled with an Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF), and wear a hat and sunglasses. Or, use a broad spectrum (blocks both UVA and UVB rays) sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 (and up to SPF 50).

• Keep babies out of direct sunlight. Find shade under a tree, an umbrella or the stroller canopy. If shade isn’t available, a minimal amount of sunscreen can be applied to infant's face and the back of the hands. If an infant gets sunburn, apply cold compresses to the affected area.

• Apply sunscreen at least 30 minutes before going outside, and use sunscreen even on cloudy days. Reapply sunscreen every two hours when outside and after swimming or sweating.

• Limit sun exposure during the peak intensity hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Handling the heat

• Reduce the intensity and duration of activities in high heat and humidity.

• Hydrate well before prolonged physical activity. Keep drinking during the activity, even if not thirsty, as thirst may not kick in until you’re already dehydrated. Drink 1 cup (8 ounces) of water every 15–20 minutes. Drinking at shorter intervals is more effective than drinking large amounts infrequently.

• Wear light-colored and lightweight clothing limited to one layer of absorbent material to facilitate evaporation of sweat.

• Nausea, headache, disorientation, fatigue may be signs of heat-related illness.

Around the pool

• Pool gates should open out from the pool, self-close and self-latch at a height children can't reach.

• Never leave children alone in or near the pool.

• Keep rescue equipment near the pool.

• Know infant and adult CPR.

• An adult should be within arm's length whenever infants and toddlers are in or around water.

Bug safety

• Insect repellents containing DEET are most effective against ticks, which can transmit Lyme disease, and mosquitoes, which can transmit West Nile virus and other viruses.

• The CDC and AAP recommend DEET for adults, children and infants older than 2 months of age. DEET should not be used on children under 2 months of age.

• The higher the concentration of DEET, the longer the product will work. For example, 10% DEET provides protection for about two hours, and 30% DEET protects for about five hours. The AAP recommends that repellents used on children should contain no more than 30% DEET.

• AAP does not recommend products that combine sunscreen with DEET. Sunscreen should be applied every two hours, but DEET is used once a day. Use these products separately.

• In the woods or tall grass where there may be ticks, wear long sleeves and pants. Tuck the shirt in and tuck socks over your pants, hiking shoes or boots.

• To remove a visible stinger from skin, gently scrape it off horizontally with a credit card or your fingernail.

On wheels

• Use a helmet when riding a bike. A helmet, wrist guards, elbow and knee pads also are important protective gear for riding a skateboard, scooter or skating.

• Children should never ride skateboards or scooters in or near traffic.