No matter what stage you’re at in life, living a healthier lifestyle is always ideal. When your body feels good, you have the energy and motivation to do the things you enjoy.

If you’ve ever received chiropractic care, you may be wondering, “How can I maximize my chiropractic care benefits in between visits?” That’s a great question that this article will address by sharing some easy tips for optimizing your health.

Nourishing food choices

Choose healthy foods to nourish your body. A balanced food plan includes plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, lean protein, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats and water. Eat processed foods and sugar sparingly, if at all. Making healthy food choices will supply your body with the nutrients needed for energy, tissue repair and overall well-being.

Move your body

Your body was designed to be active. Physical activity increases blood flow and oxygen levels. It also strengthens muscles, increases range of motion, improves balance and helps you maintain a healthy weight. Don’t like going to the gym? No worries! Choose recreational activities that you enjoy such as gardening, walking your dog, riding a bike, dancing, or chasing your children around the park! Housework, mowing and shoveling all count as physical activity too.

Stay positive

We’re exposed to negativity on a daily basis, whether it’s on the news, social media platforms or from other people. Even though it’s sometimes challenging to stay positive, it’s more important than ever to adopt a positive outlook on life. Make an effort to feed your mind with words that are encouraging and uplifting. Adopt an attitude of gratitude and count your blessings every day.

Fresh air

Spend time outside and enjoy fresh air and nature on a regular basis. It does wonders for reducing stress and anxiety. In addition, the sunshine helps your body make vitamin D.

Restful sleep

Your body repairs and rejuvenates itself while you sleep. Be sure to give it the rest it needs and deserves.

Remember, you and your Doctor of Chiropractic are partners. Your chiropractor will provide the adjustment that your body needs to make a shift toward optimal health. You can enhance that adjustment by making healthy food choices, moving your body, staying positive, spending time outdoors and getting restful sleep.

The clinicians at Palmer Chiropractic Clinics are available to help. The Palmer Chiropractic Clinics network delivers more than 144,000 patient visits every year. Learn more or make an appointment at www.palmer.edu/clinics.

