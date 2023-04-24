May, coming just around the corner, is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Mental illness is a term used to describe mental health conditions that impact mood, thinking and behavior. These disorders may interfere with a person's ability to function on a daily basis. One in four adults in this country have a mental health problem in any given year.

Mental health affects how we think, feel and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others and make healthy choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life — from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.

“Poor mental health and mental illness are not the same thing. A person can experience poor mental health and not be diagnosed with a mental illness,” says Angela Ganzer-Bovitz, director, Behavioral Health, Genesis Medical Center, Davenport. “Likewise, a person diagnosed with a mental illness can experience periods of physical, mental and social well-being.”

Many factors contribute to mental health problems, including biological factors, such as brain chemistry, life experiences, such as trauma or abuse, and family history of mental health problems.

Self-care plays a role in maintaining your mental health. These 10 proven tools, courtesy of Mental Health America, can help you feel stronger and more hopeful.

Connect with others. Ask yourself if you have at least a few friends or family members who you can talk with openly and who take your concerns seriously. If you feel your current connections don't provide enough support, take steps to form new ones.

Stay positive. Thinking negatively can drag down our moods, actions and even our health. Pump up your optimism by writing about a positive future, envisioning goals and dreams coming true, or searching for the silver lining.

Get physically active. Being active decreases stress, anger and tension, reduces anxiety and depression and offers a greater sense of well-being. Aim for 30 to 60 minutes of exercise three to five days a week.

Help others. Don't feel like you have to make grand gestures or huge time commitments. It can be something as simple as calling a friend to see how they’re doing.

Get enough sleep. To sleep longer and better, exercise, consider setting a regular bedtime, limit caffeine, starting six to eight hours before bedtime, and de-stress yourself with a hot bath or meditation.

Create joy and satisfaction. Laughing and having fun promotes our overall well-being and success. Leisure activities can boost our effectiveness, broaden our perspective, increase creativity and restock our energy supply.

Eat well. Good nutrition can help at times of stress, but that's exactly when we tend to not eat well. But if you avoid skipping meals, eat healthy snacks and a balanced diet and don’t over-diet, you can boost your energy, mood and overall wellness.

Take care of your spirit. Being spiritual means different things to different people. Whatever you focus on, spirituality offers many possible benefits, including better mood, less anxiety and depression, and even fewer aches and illnesses.

Deal better with hard times. Having strong coping strategies can make a huge difference. Writing about an upsetting event can actually make you feel better. Include possible solutions. Don’t be afraid to ask for a helping hand, advice or emotional support.

Get professional help if you need it. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or visit a behavioral health specialist.

“Don’t wait to be in crisis to seek help. If you feel your health worsening, call your mental health professional,” Ganzer-Bovitz said. “If you don't have a mental health professional, call your primary care provider or 988 to receive a list of resources in your area.”

For more information on behavioral health services available through Genesis, visit www.genesishealth.com/behavioral.