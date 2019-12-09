Starting in 2024, United Township High School will no longer have class rankings

EAST MOLINE — Starting with 2020’s incoming freshman class, there will no longer be an official class rank at United Township High School.
The United Township High School District 30 Board by a 6-1 margin voted Monday to go with the Laude Latin System, which features magna cum laude (with highest praise) honors for those with grade point averages of 4.5 or higher; summa cum laude (with great praise) for those from 4.3-4.49; and cum laude (with praise) for those 4.2-4.29 beginning with the next incoming freshman class, which graduates in 2024.
After a brief summary by UT principal Matt Wright with some additional comments by Superintendent Jay Morrow and very little comment from the board, the vote was eventually taken.
Dr. Giovanna Davila was the lone dissenter.
Actual class rankings will still be available, should some college or university need them. But declaring valedictorians and salutatorians for each class will be no more.
By the time the action came up, there was no representation from the public on hand, which did not shock Morrow.
“I wasn’t surprised,” Morrow said. “It is what it is. It was a great conversation. The public meeting that we had (in October), everybody had a chance to speak their piece as well, as I’ve gotten quite a few phone calls, conversations. People approach me at Rotary, the grocery store, giving their two cents. So it’s been a very valuable conversation.”
People were used to it being done that way forever, Morrow said. “So part of the thinking was why change it?
“But once we get into the weeds, I think it makes a great deal of sense to.”
In his summary to the board, Morrow said it came down to what’s best for the students.
“We felt certainly if we were the only school doing this nationwide we probably wouldn’t be talking tonight,” he said during a break in the meeting. “Since it’s decreased in importance for college entrance over the past 20 years, that’s a significant mover in this conversation. As well as over half the high schools in the country don’t use it formally.
“As a best practice we are trying to move things forward with that.” He also saluted the approximately two-year process of studying the question.
Some of the other reasons UT covered at its forum earlier this fall included pressure it placed on students and the freedom not having class rank gives students to take all the classes in their area of interest, not just those that have greater point value to their grade-point average.