MOLINE — The Stashu’s Pizza & Deli, located just off John Deere Road, will not be reopening.
The restaurant, located at 4200 44th Avenue, Moline, sustained more than $35,000 damage from a fire on the morning of July 20, 2018. It had been open for 34 years.
Ken "Sarge" Krol, who continues to run the family-owned business at 5026 4th Avenue, in Moline, said the main reason, among others that it won’t reopen, was that his son, Jordan Krol, who ran that store, had to get another job while that facility was repaired.
“What happened was the owners of that building elected to use the insurance that they have and gut the whole (Stashu’s area) out,” said Sarge Krol. “They were going to redo the whole thing because there’s smoke damage. By the time they got all that put together, my right hand man, my son, had to get another job.”
Stashu’s Pizza & Deli was known for its pizza, calzones and deli sandwiches.
There were other factors, too, in making the decision not to reopen, Sarge Krol said. “We had 34 years in it,” he noted. “We endured road construction. It was really a struggle. Once you get through that, the thing catches on fire, and you are starting all over. I don’t know … the wind got out of the sails pretty quick.”
Krol said he wasn’t real happy with the state of Illinois, either, citing county taxing, but not elaborating.
If he had a different type of business there, Krol indicated, he might reopen it. “If I had a bar type of place with gaming machines, it might be a little different type of facility. But …”
Krol said he was “very disappointed” about not reopening the location off John Deere Road. He added that he did not blame the landlord, noting the decision really was not his, but likely the insurance company’s.
The family’s original business Stashu’s and Sons Sausage Shoppe, which opened in the 1977 and is named after Krol's father, Stanley R. "Stash" Krol, remains open at 5026 4th Ave., in Moline. It makes and sells sausage to many of the pizza places in the Quad-Cities. Its offerings also include a wide variety of brats plus snack sticks as well as unbreaded tenderloins. It continues to sell to the general public as well, Krol said.