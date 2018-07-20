A fire at Stashu's Pizza & Deli in Moline appeared to be under control shortly after 10 a.m. Friday.
A firefighter at the scene said the blaze was mostly contained to a janitorial room, but emergency personnel remained on scene to make sure it had not spread.
Moline Police arrived at 4200 44th Ave. just ahead of the fire department and evacuated employees of other businesses in the strip mall just south of John Deere Road.
In addition to Stashu's being connected to other businesses, including Vinar Furniture, firefighters were concerned about strong winds out of the west. Stashu's is the western-most building in the strip mall.
At least a dozen firefighters were on the roof or inside the building at 10:15 a.m., checking for hotspots.