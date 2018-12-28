Iowa State Auditor Mary Mosiman released a report today on a special investigation of the City of Buffalo Community Center (Community Center) for the period January 1, 2013 through June 30, 2016.
The special investigation was requested by City officials as a result of concerns regarding disbursements made from the Community Center bank accounts maintained by volunteers who served on the Community Center Board.
As a result of the concerns regarding disbursements from the bank accounts, the City Council asked the Community Center Board members to step down on April 19, 2016.
On June 6, 2016, the City passed a resolution to assume responsibility for the Community Center and bring the separately maintained bank accounts under the control of the City.
The Community Center provides rental space to individuals and groups in the surrounding communities. The rent charged by the Community Center is based on the size of the event.
In addition, the Community Center also holds a weekly bingo event which is open to the public.
The Community Center provides concessions during events and has a liquor license which allows them to sell alcohol during events such as weddings and dances.
Mosiman reported the special investigation identified $40,965.74 of improper and unsupported disbursements.
The improper disbursements of $14,629.83 include $1,731.48 from the Community Center’s General checking account and $12,898.35 from the Bingo checking account.
Mosiman reported the improper disbursements included:
• General account - $704.58 of disbursements to Casey’s for the purchase of fuel for the Board members’ personal vehicles, $117.36 of reimbursements to Board members for mileage, and personal items, such as food, soft drinks, and water, $42.50 for a bicycle, and $141.64 paid to other vendors for personal items, such as a Toro line trimmer, a single soft drink, and baby supplies. In addition, there was $725.40 of personal purchases from Hy-Vee, Walmart, and Sam’s club.
• Bingo account - $705.10 to Casey’s for gas for the Board members’ personal vehicles, $233.96 for a dinner at the Machine Shed Restaurant in Davenport, and $554.47 of purchases from other vendors not related to providing bingo.
In addition, $11,404.82 of donations from the Bingo account did not comply with requirements established by the Code of Iowa for donating proceeds from bingo which were effective at the time of the transactions.
The $26,335.91 of unsupported disbursements include payments to Hy-Vee, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and other vendors used by the Community Center to purchase food, soft drinks, water, and alcohol for events at the Community Center.
Because the disbursements were not supported by documentation including receipts showing the type and quantity of items purchased, it could not be determined what was purchased and if it was for the operations of the Community Center or personal in nature.
Mosiman also reported it was not possible to determine if additional amounts were improperly disbursed or if collections for the rental of the Community Center, concession stand and bar sales, or the sale of bingo cards and daubers were properly deposited because adequate documentation was not available.
The report includes recommendations to strengthen the Community Center’s internal controls and operations, such as improvements to segregation of duties, maintaining supporting documentation, and maintaining adequate financial records, including ledgers, receipt books, and bank reconciliations.
The report also includes a finding related to compliance with the Code requiring the City to maintain all accounts which show an accurate and detailed statement of all public funds collected, received, or expended for any city purpose.
Copies of this report have been filed with the Scott County Attorney’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Division of Criminal Investigation. A copy of the report is available for review in the Office of Auditor of State and on the Auditor of State’s web site at https://auditor.iowa.gov/reports/audit-reports/.