A public works director who was employed full-time by two local government bodies got paid for work he probably didn’t do and spent some on-the-clock hours at casinos, according to a report issued Tuesday by Iowa’s financial watchdog.
The Iowa State Auditor’s report closes the book on a yearlong inquiry that began with complaints about the employee, Joel McCubbin, who was reportedly spotted gambling by area residents on workday afternoons. Questions were also raised about whether he properly administered building permits or misused a gas card paid for by the city.
Officials from the district and the city asked the state auditor's office to investigate. In total, the auditor's office found McCubbin was overpaid by $427,000, most of which was attributed to his double-salary arrangement and a year of paid administrative leave.
For more than two decades, McCubbin simultaneously worked for the 850-person city of Long Grove and for neighboring Park View’s water sanitation district. He received separate paychecks from the city and the district, and was obligated to commit 40 hours per week to each one, a requirement investigators say likely went unfulfilled.
The report says McCubbin probably only worked about half-time for the sanitation district, leading to more than $240,000 in overpaid wages and taxes over the last decade. It also says Long Grove kept him on paid administrative leave without good reason, costing taxpayers an extra $117,000.
On some workday afternoons, the state auditor determined that McCubbin visited several area casinos – including Jumper’s, Rhythm City and Isle of Capri – when he should have been working. Those hours amounted to about $11,600 in improper payroll to McCubbin, the auditor’s office reported.
He also submitted duplicate claims to the city and district for postage expenses and got mileage reimbursements to drive a vehicle for which he already received a stipend, according to the report.
To reach those conclusions, investigators with the state auditor’s office looked at bank statements, time cards and McCubbin’s casino player’s card statements dating back as early as 2009. The report notes that some information was unavailable, suggesting the total over-payment could have been higher.
McCubbin started working for Long Grove in 1987 and for Park View in 1994. As the public works director, he oversaw several maintenance-related projects, including snow removal, fixing streets, flushing fire hydrants and performing building inspections. He was fired from Park View last year, and resigned from Long Grove last month.
An attempt to reach McCubbin on Tuesday was unsuccessful.
Copies of the auditor’s report were forwarded to state and local law enforcement agencies, the office said. No criminal charges were filed against McCubbin as of Tuesday afternoon.
Additionally, the state found that Long Grove officials improperly approved a $1,000-per-month stipend for four employees – including McCubbin – and failed to follow the city’s own sick leave policy, resulting in another $128,000 of improper city disbursements.
Along with its findings, the auditor’s office suggested that the city council and the water sanitation district board put in place new measures to prevent future financial mishaps. Those include creating a travel reimbursement policy, routinely reviewing financial transactions and developing a competitive-bid purchasing policy.