SPRINGFIELD — A Rock Island marijuana cultivation center was licensed this week to grow recreational pot.
Green Thumb Industries LLC, which operates a facility at 8221 51st St. W., has been in the process of doubling its space to 66,000 square feet in anticipation of the recreational marijuana market opening Jan. 1 in the Land of Lincoln.
Illinois residents, aged 21 and older, can buy and possess up to 30 grams of marijuana flower starting Jan. 1.
Friday’s news release about the adult-use growing license from the Illinois Department of Agriculture means more seeds can be planted at the Rock Island site.
In addition to GTI, Wellness Group Pharms LLC, also received its adult-use growing license this week for its cultivation center in Anna. Seven other cultivation centers have already been licensed for adult-use grow operations.
You have free articles remaining.
Krista Lisser, spokeswoman for the state agriculture department, said it takes between 10 to 16 weeks, depending on the strain, for plants to mature to be harvested. That makes what is going into the ground now won’t likely be ready for consumption come Jan. 1.
Additionally, cultivation centers can currently grow medical and recreational marijuana in the same area. But that could change.
Lisser said state officials will work collaboratively with cultivation centers and dispensaries on the policy to decide "on what stage they will have to start differentiating them."
“Some states do it because they have different THC levels for medical and different for” recreational marijuana, she said.