The Iowa Board of Medicine has taken disciplinary action against a Bettendorf doctor.
Thomas J. Snyder, D.O., 68, an Iowa-licensed physician who practices internal medicine in Bettendorf, entered the combined Statement of Charges and Settlement Agreement with the Board on December 14, according to a news release from the Iowa Board of Medicine.
The Board alleged that Snyder failed to provide appropriate medical care to multiple patients in Bettendorf between 2002 and 2015 including failing to provide appropriate chronic pain management to multiple patients.
Under the terms of the combined Statement of Charges and Settlement Agreement the Board issued Snyder,
• a citation and warning
• a $5,000 civil penalty.
The board also prohibited Snyder from prescribing, administering or dispensing controlled substances for the treatment of chronic pain.
Snyder also agreed to complete a Board-approved comprehensive clinical competency evaluation and medical record keeping course.
The Board also placed Snyder on probation for five years subject to prescribing audits and a practice monitoring plan.