CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency received approval Thursday from the Iowa State Board of Education for a two-year budget that puts it back in the black after years of negative fund balances.
But Chief Administrator Bill Decker faced tough questioning from the board during its meeting at Central Rivers Area Education Agency in Cedar Falls. Several board members asked how the Mississippi Bend AEA fell out of compliance with its balanced budget requirements. In the end, the board voted 7-2, with Angela English and Joshua Byrnes dissenting.
The action followed the board’s rejection earlier this year of Mississippi Bend’s 2018-19 budget, which projected a negative ending balance of $3.75 million. The agency was required to provide assurance in writing by May 10 that it would construct a plan to balance the budget within two years and submit that plan by Sept. 1.
The new budget shows a negative fund balance of $2.04 million for the current fiscal year, ending June 30, 2019. For the 2019-20 fiscal year, the document shows an ending fund balance of $332,135. It’s the first positive balance since 2015.
Decker discovered the agency was about $100,000 in the hole in late June 2015, about a year after he started in the position. Last year, the agency was more than $5 million in debt.
“This has been on our radar almost throughout my entire tenure at Mississippi Bend,” Decker told the board. He noted that, starting in 2012-13, staff began growing at the agency and the budget continued to grow beyond the 70-85 percent that AEAs normally spend on employees. “I don’t think, in my opinion, that was appropriate.”
He added, “From June of 2015 you will see us getting back to normal.” Since then, there has been a 38 percent cut in administration at Mississippi Bend, a 36 percent cut in non-certified staff and an 11 percent cut in certified staff working directly with students at schools. Decker noted if current certified staff levels are compared with 2011-12, the cut is actually a little more than 3 percent.
“So, how do we keep it from happening again?” asked board member Mike May.
Decker reiterated agency efforts to make staffing reductions largely by not filling positions as they came open.
“One specific measure that we got out of whack with, that’s just what percentage of money is being spent on staff,” he said.
If it was discovered in June 2015, though, English asked, why wasn’t this cleared up sooner?
Decker noted that the next year’s budget had already been set when the deficit was discovered. “The '15-'16 year started (with us) knowing that we had to take some steps,” he said.
An early retirement incentive was put in place for 2016-17 and the administration “opened up contract negotiations” with employees. He said those negotiations have resulted in savings on personnel without significantly affecting the agency’s work with students.
“As far as services to students, there’s nothing we’re not equipped to do,” said Decker.
“We could’ve done a massive reduction in staff,” he noted. But in that case, the agency “couldn’t tell you” that it had maintained its mission of serving students and school districts. “Our mission has been continued even through that time of reduction in budget.”
When Decker started in the position, “it was very obvious we were deficit spending.” That was stopped with the help of staff reductions. Administrators also instituted a new monthly treasurer’s report for the agency’s board of directors that allows members to see how it stacks up with the current and past budgets.
“We will not be getting ourselves back to that spot,” said Decker.