DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Education has recommended approval of Davenport Superintendent Art Tate's request for $1.13 million in additional spending authority for school security measures.
Tate will appear before the School Budget Review Committee at 12:30 p.m. today in Des Moines to formally make the application. He recommended the package to the Davenport School Board last week, and the board unanimously approved the request.
“This is an emergency request for spending authority for one issue, and that is security," Tate said.
Tate planned to ask the panel for spending authority to hire additional personnel as part of the district’s security structure, including a district-level security and outreach specialist, more school resource officers and additional unarmed campus security guards.
The district security team and probably some school board members will attend via video conference, Tate said.
Tate will ask to use district reserve money for a very specific reason — what he considers to be an emergency — “and that is security in the district,” he said in an interview on Thursday.
The review committee could have turned down the district request for a meeting, he said. The panel met June 19 and agreed to meet again Tuesday to consider the Davenport district’s request.
The request includes a district-level security and outreach specialist whose main roles include working with students “as one of the first levels of information to prevent threats,” and serving as an expert on best practices for security in schools.
The plan also includes the addition of two more full-time security resource officers that will bring the total to six for the district, as well as the addition of 18 unarmed campus security supervisors so that every elementary, intermediate, high school and Keystone Academy facility will have at least one full-time security supervisor.
Once the request is approved, Tate said, the district will go into hiring mode.