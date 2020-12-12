State-led review of Democratic caucuses largely blames national party intrusion

The report also makes a series of recommendations for how the state party may avoid similar missteps in the future. Those recommendations include setting a hard deadline for when all technology and software can be altered before the caucuses, taking complete ownership -- in other words, blocking out the national party -- of work with technology vendors, technology projects, and results reporting systems, better preparing and integrating technology into its caucus-night command center, and managing media expectations for the reporting of caucus results.

“It wasn’t our task to tell the party what to do with our report, but rather to review what happened caucus night,” Campbell said. “I think our party leaders will read the report and find new and better ways to avoid what happened last caucus night on the next caucus night. That will be up to the leaders of the Democratic party.”

Iowa’s position as the leadoff state in the nation’s presidential nominating process is always under fire; this year’s issues in addition to other high-profile issues with the 2016 Democratic and 2012 Republican caucuses may have worsened the already shaky ground on which the Iowa caucuses stand.

Campbell said the review was not undertaken with the goal of preserving Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status.