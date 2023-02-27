Moline has a once-in-a-lifetime chance to re-imagine its Mississippi riverfront, the mayor said during her State of the City address.

In her second such address as mayor, Sangeetha Rayapati said the city is focusing on three pillars: pathways, partnerships, and prosperity. The emphases are the foundation, she said, to moving the city forward in its major downtown and riverfront redevelopment vision.

"Those partnerships start with a commitment on our part to create relationships with businesses and other entities to do the transformative work that needs to be done," she said.

Reshaping of downtown

Moline's community economic development team has been working with private-sector partner Renew Moline to find opportunities for redevelopment. The former JC Penney building at 1701 5th Ave and the parking lot behind it are going to be turned into apartments, for instance, after the property was donated to Renew.

Economic development staff also are working with Renew to find a consultant to draft a master plan for the riverfront. Making use of long-dark land under the old I-74 bridge is at the center of redevelopment efforts.

"This is only the tip of the iceberg of how you're seeing the department is working to build prosperity through partnerships," said Ryan Hvitløk, community and economic development director, who spoke briefly at Monday's State of the City event.

The city also bought the former KONE site on the riverfront for $3.1 million. It likely will become permanent green space, given environmental concerns on the former manufacturing site. A skatepark and pump track is proposed for land under the new I-74 bridge.

Also a focus: Adding more downtown housing, commercial and retail spaces, and dedicated green space.

Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said Moline has tremendous momentum and its riverfront redevelopment will play a key role in attracting and retaining people to the area.

"Any time that we can find a way to re-imagine what we're doing with our world-renowned river and the Mississippi experience, it gives us a unique chance to be relevant and competitive in a 21st-century economy," Herrell said.

Finances

The city is likely to weather the economic downturn and possible recession, Rayapati said, due to its strong finances from 2022 that carried over to fiscal year 2023.

The total budget for fiscal year 2023 is about $159 million with a surplus of nearly $4 million no property tax increases.

"We remain committed to living within our means and balancing long and short financial goals," she said.

The city also has $20.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Highlights of projects using ARPA funds include $1.3 million in water and sewer projects, the first phase of the 7th Avenue reconstruction project, and small business loans.

All ARPA funds, Rayapati said, are well on their way to being spent and will be exhausted by the end of 2026.

City-wide projects

Rayapati also highlighted the city's strategic plan, which aims to complete 85 objectives over three fiscal years.

For 2022, 22 of the objectives were met. Twenty-one projects have reached 75% completion and 10 are halfway finished.

Some of the completed objectives include launching a regional land bank authority that will help reduce rundown properties and improve them, expanding child care facilities, the launch of the B.O.O.S.T program for small businesses, and city-wide broadband.

Moline approved an agreement for Metronet to build a 100% fiber-optic network to deliver high-speed internet to households and businesses throughout the entire city. Metronet will begin construction in March with service anticipated to begin rolling out to residents by this summer.

The program, Business Owner Occupied Stabilization Transformation (B.O.O.S.T.), is funded with $1.1 million in ARPA funds. The program will provide forgivable loans to small business owners and entrepreneurs looking to start a business in the city.

"We anticipate that the collective impact of these pathways toward prosperity will energize our local economy and help lead toward positive transformation," said Rayapati.

Other objectives include launching a form-based code for downtown redevelopment, the Riverfront Masterplan, and revamping the 20-year-old comprehensive plan.

The city also is planning to establish a Tax Increment Finance District, or TIF, along Illinois 92, and Riverside Pool will get $6.8 million in updates and improvements this summer, including a lazy river and three new water slides.

"All of these are signs of a city on the move — a city that's chasing a version of itself that we haven't seen before," the mayor concluded.