Hope Creek Care Center is owed more than $1 million in unpaid Medicaid payments by the state of Illinois.
Of the debt, $636,700 is more than 210 days old, according to the July aging report given to board members Monday night.
Rock Island County administrator Jim Snider said the county-owned nursing home in East Moline is about $3 million debt, including $1.8 million it owes to vendors. Overall debt, including mortgage, is $18.5 million, Snider said.
Business office manager Patty Luecke said Hope Creek does not receive payment from the state until a Medicaid-qualified resident is admitted into the facility by the state on their end.
"We check for this to be completed three times a week, sometimes more," Luecke said. "This can take months for the state to get the information entered."
Luecke told board members the amount owed by the state for nine residents currently awaiting admittance into the Medicaid system is $150,000. The state owes $32,000 for three hospice residents who are pending Medicaid approval, and $200,000 is owed for hospice residents already approved.
The daily Medicaid state rate is $140.56, or $4,216.80 per month.
Luecke said residents with no money or assets must pay the facility an amount determined by the state from their Social Security, pension and other income.
"Sometimes families think the facility shouldn't get mom's money or their income," Luecke said. "That is a constant battle."
Luecke said residents with assets can be approved for Medicaid, but those assets must be spent down first before the state will release Medicaid payments.
"The state will approve them for Medicaid, but they will not pay the facility a dime until this money is spent down," Luecke said. "That's where we again run into issues. People say they've worked all their lives, and why should they give it to you. Hello, we're taking care of them."
Hope Creek executive director Cassie Baker said spending down the assets of a resident is not an easy process.
"Sometimes (families) drag their feet and it creates a hindrance on the nursing home," Baker said. "It's important for the community to understand that if we are not doing our part in the process of getting your loved one into a nursing home, then ultimately the home makes the sacrifices."
"It's very hard," board member Ginny Shelton said. "You're talking property, you're talking appraisals."
Luecke said that although Hope Creek staff do not fill out Medicaid applications for families, they do assist as much as they can with the paperwork.
"Call us, let us know; we'll stay late, whatever you need," Luecke said. "We can email it or fax it for them so they receive confirmation the state received it. They are notorious for losing things that go through the mail."
Board member Tim Erno noted that if families or a resident makes any mistakes on the paperwork, the state will not pay until it is corrected. The state's limit for Medicaid reimbursement is 180 days — or six months.
"We get caught in the middle," Erno said. "In the meantime, we have to take care of our residents. We have to make sure they are healthy and safe. And we still keep accruing bills and the state says, 'we'll get back to you when we feel like it.'"