WHAT WE KNOW: On Dec. 18, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission issued a Violation Notification alleging violations of the Illinois Liquor Control Act and/or Rules and Regulations. The violation involved “liquor purchased at retail” and unlawful provision of “alcoholic liquor to another licensed retail location;” this allegedly occurred at The Heritage Center and is a taxation matter.
The ILCC has extended an offer, which if accepted by the Hampton Village Board, is a settlement payment of $1,000 and will stop further proceedings and the charges will be dismissed without a finding of guilt.
Village President and Liquor Commissioner Richard Vershaw admitted to making some mistakes regarding the matter. Trustee Jeff Heintz noted some of the action prompting the violation occurred prior to Vershaw assuming the position. Vershaw’s wife is the bar manager at The Heritage Center.
WHAT HAPPENED: The board voted to accept the offer and directed the village attorney, Nick Mason, to appoint a new liquor commissioner.
WHAT’S NEXT: The board voted to contribute $250 toward the 2019 Quad Cities Metro Area Bicycle Map, approved painting The Heritage Center at a cost not to exceed $1,100, approved Hampton Days the weekend of Aug. 17 and hiring 3D Sound for the event at a cost of $500. Also discussed was the need to review water and sewer rates as fees currently collected are not adequate to cover the amount charged to the village by East Moline.
CHRIS HICKS