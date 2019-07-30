The identity of a man killed Monday after an SUV rear-ended a semi-truck tractor on Interstate 80 has been released in an Iowa State Patrol crash report.
Colton Drye, 22, of Belton, Texas, died after the crash shortly after 7:30 p.m. He was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander eastbound near Mile Marker 289, and apparently did not slow down while merging for road construction. His vehicle crashed into a stopped truck.
His passenger, Aubree Rosa, 22, of Glendora, California, was transported by Medic Ambulance to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Daniel Stearman, 53, of Davenport, who was driving the truck, was not injured.