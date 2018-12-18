The Iowa Department of Education has identified four schools in Davenport that need comprehensive improvement for all students and another 24 in Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport and Muscatine that need targeted support for certain groups.
The Iowa School Performance Profiles report is the newest performance measurement system in Iowa. The ranking meets the federal requirements of the Every Student Succeeds Act, which replaced No Child Left Behind in 2015.
The state’s database uses quality measures such as student performance, growth in math and reading scores, graduation rates and proficiency of English for students who speak it as a second language. These results, along with data from student feedback surveys, create rankings and determine which schools are struggling. Schools were designated as needing comprehensive improvement across all school groups or targeted support for a specific demographic, such as low-income students, students with disabilities, English language learners or a specific race or ethnic group.
Davenport accounts for 17 of the 24 area schools identified for improvement and all of those needing comprehensive improvement. More than one-quarter of schools across the state need improvement; 60 percent of Davenport schools were identified.
With more than 15,000 students, Davenport is the largest school district in the Quad-Cities and one of the largest in the state. For comparison, the Cedar Rapids district has a certified enrollment of nearly 16,000; 16 schools were designated for targeted improvement and one for comprehensive improvement.
Davenport's Madison and Monroe elementary schools, Frank L. Smart Intermediate and Mid City High School were identified for comprehensive improvement. The Davenport schools requiring targeted support are Adams, Buchanan, Fillmore, Hayes, Jefferson, Washington and Wilson elementary schools; Sudlow, Walcott, Williams and Wood intermediate schools; and Central, North and West high schools.
In Bettendorf, Grant Wood Elementary and Bettendorf Middle School were identified for targeted support. In a news release, Bettendorf school officials said “determinations are not punitive; rather, they come with funding and support.”
The state average performance rating is 54.91 out of 100; Bettendorf Middle School fell just below the average, with a score of 54.05 out of 100. The targeted student groups have been identified as “black/African American (and) students with disabilities.” Black students at Bettendorf Middle have 39.41 index points, which is the overall score of a subgroup across multiple measures. The all-student score was 54.05, and students with disabilities and individualized education plans scored 37.28.
At Grant Wood, the identified targeted group was “low socioeconomic status” students. Their score was 39.45.
In Clinton, targeted schools were Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools, Clinton Middle and Clinton High schools.
In Muscatine, Grant and Madison elementary schools, West Middle School and Muscatine High School were cited.
No schools in Louisa County, North Scott or Pleasant Valley districts were cited.