State Rep. Tony McCombie announces summer photo contest; winners of spring contest

State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, has announced her summer photo contest and winners of the spring photo contest.

Spring contest winners were Chrissy Robinson, Paul Gierhart and Trudy Feldt, whose photos can be viewed at repmccombie.com.

Participants for the summer photo contest are asked to submit a photo that best represents the people and places of the 71st district. Photos must be taken in the 71st District and submitted between June 20 to Sept. 22. Entries will be accepted until Sept. 23.

The winning photo from each category of people and places will be displayed in McCombie’s Springfield and Sterling offices.

"I love the 71st district, and truly believe we have the most beautiful scenery and magnificent people," McCombie said in a news release. "We all love summer here and I can’t wait to see the pictures of our summer fun. The more submissions we have, the more we can show off the 71st to the rest of Illinois."

McCombie will choose winning entries and invite the photographers for an unveiling at her Sterling office. The winning photos will be on display for the term of the 102nd General Assembly.

Participants can submit their high-resolution photos to mccombiephotocontest@gmail.com. Please include name, home address, email, phone number and where the photograph was taken.