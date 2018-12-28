Iowa State Auditor Mary Mosiman released a report Friday on a special investigation of the City of Buffalo Community Center (Community Center). The special investigation was requested by City officials to address concerns regarding disbursements made from the Community Center bank accounts maintained by volunteers on the Community Center Board from Jan. 1, 2013 through June 30, 2016.
The three volunteers making up the board during the time period being examined were Connie LaMar, Jim LaMar and Jim Frank; all three had been on the board since “at least” 2006, and Connie LaMar also served as the Community Center manager.
The City Council asked Community Center Board members Connie and Jim LaMar to step down April 19, 2016, and the City passed a resolution to assume responsibility for the Community Center and bring the separately maintained bank accounts under the control of the city on June 6, 2016.
The report does not include anything about Frank being asked to step down, and the Community Center’s website does not list the current board members.
The special investigation identified $40,965.74 of improper and unsupported disbursements, Mosiman reported.
The procedures described in the report are not the same as an audit of financial statements. If they had been, the report reads, “other matters might have come to our attention which would have been reported.”
The improper disbursements of $14,629.83 included $1,731.48 from the Community Center’s General checking account and $12,898.35 from the Bingo checking account.
According to the report, the board used $704.58 from the general account to pay for gas for personal vehicles, $117.36 for mileage, food, soft drinks and water, $42.50 for a bicycle and $141.64 for other personal items, including a Toro line trimmer, soft drinks and baby supplies. An additional $725.40 was spent on personal purchases from Hy-Vee, Walmart and Sam’s Club.
The bulk of the cited improper disbursements from the bingo checking account -- $11,404.82 of the $12,898.35 -- came from donations that did not comply with requirements for donating proceeds, as established by the Code of Iowa at the time of the transactions. Additionally, $705.10 was spent on gas for personal vehicles, $233.96 was spent on a dinner at the machine Shed Restaurant in Davenport and $554.47 were spent at other vendors not related to bingo.
The $26,335.91 of unsupported disbursements included payments to Hy-Vee, Walmart, Sam’s Club and other vendors to purchase food, soft drinks, water, and alcohol for events at the Community Center.
The unsupported disbursements did not have documentation, such as receipts, to show the type and quantity of items purchased, which could have verified what was purchased and if it was for the Community Center’s operations, or if it included more personal purchases.
Mosiman also reported that a lack of adequate documentation meant it was “not possible” to determine if additional amounts were improperly disbursed, or if collections for the rental of the Community Center, concession stand and bar sales, and the sale of bingo cards and daubers were properly deposited.
Connie LaMar died on Feb. 26, 2017, before she could be interviewed, so it is unclear if she had additional information or documentation.
Community members can rent space from the Community Center, and rent is based on the size of the event. The Center provides concessions during events and has a liquor license for events like weddings.
The Community Center also holds a weekly bingo event which is open to the public.
Mosiman’s report includes recommendations to address the Community Center’s internal controls and operations, including “improvements to segregation of duties,” maintaining supporting documentation and maintaining adequate financial records.
The general manager of the Community Center, Brandy Harland, was not immediately available for comment. She began the position in July 2016, after the investigation period and the city asserting control over the Community Center’s bank accounts.
Copies of this report have been filed with the Scott County Attorney’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Division of Criminal Investigation.