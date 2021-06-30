State teams up with child care providers for giveaway in southeast Iowa

State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald is encouraging Iowans in the southeast region of the state to start saving for their children's future education expenses.

"As a way to raise awareness about the importance of saving for education, I've teamed up with child care providers to launch the 2021 College Savings Iowa Child Care Giveaway this July," Fitzgerald said.

"Families in Southeast Iowa can register to receive one of five $529 College Savings Iowa account contributions and their child care provider will be entered to receive a $200 gift card for education tools and resources."

Before families can enter, a child care provider must register to participate in the giveaway by visiting IowaTreasurer.gov and submitting the form under the College Savings Iowa section.

After their child care has registered online, interested families can visit Iowa529Contest.com to enter for their chance to win by July 31, 2021.