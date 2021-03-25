State to continue partial oversight of Davenport schools

DES MOINES --- The state education board’s partial oversight of the Davenport school district will continue, the board decided Thursday.
The state education board and Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency have been working with the Davenport district since a 2017 state audit found several areas of state and federal noncompliance in the areas of special education and disproportionate discipline of minorities.
At its regular meeting Thursday, the state education board voted unanimously to continue its partnership and oversight of the Davenport district, as it employs new structures and procedures designed to address citations issued as a result of that 2017 audit.
Amy Williamson, the state education department’s deputy director for learning, provided the board with an update on the district’s progress. She said her report included good news, but also a future that will continue to require state support.
Multiple local school leaders spoke during the meeting, each praising and thanking the state education board and department for their role in the district’s transition.
“We’ve learned a lot of things. Our district had a lack of leadership, I’m not going to lie, at the board level and at the superintendent level. It’s just what we were,” Davenport school board president Daniel Gosa said. “We’re learning a lot of things, we’re a lot more proactive. It’s nice to have those supports.”
Linda Hayes, vice president of the Davenport school board, said the state’s assistance is helping the district move in a positive direction.
“Things are going better in Davenport better than they have in quite some time,” Hayes said.
Davenport Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth, who in October was installed by the state board as part of its oversight, outlined a restructuring of district leadership positions, including instructional leadership directors at each of the district’s three high schools, each of whom reports directly to the superintendent.
When a state board member asked how individuals are responding to the restructure, Schneckloth said it is “very difficult right now.”
However, Schneckloth and Gosa said the restructure is critical to the district’s future success.
“To use a sports metaphor, T.J.’s our franchise quarterback and we have to build a good team around him,” Gosa told the board. “That’s something we haven’t done. With the reorganization, that will help out a lot.”