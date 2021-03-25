State to continue partial oversight of Davenport schools

DES MOINES --- The state education board’s partial oversight of the Davenport school district will continue, the board decided Thursday.

The state education board and Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency have been working with the Davenport district since a 2017 state audit found several areas of state and federal noncompliance in the areas of special education and disproportionate discipline of minorities.

At its regular meeting Thursday, the state education board voted unanimously to continue its partnership and oversight of the Davenport district, as it employs new structures and procedures designed to address citations issued as a result of that 2017 audit.

Amy Williamson, the state education department’s deputy director for learning, provided the board with an update on the district’s progress. She said her report included good news, but also a future that will continue to require state support.

Multiple local school leaders spoke during the meeting, each praising and thanking the state education board and department for their role in the district’s transition.

