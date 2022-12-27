State uses DNA in case against Davenport man accused of sexually assaulting a child

The Iowa State Patrol arrested a Davenport man early Tuesday on a warrant accusing him of a sex crime against a child.

Zamione E. Sims, 18, faces a charge of third-degree sexual abuse for acts he is accused of committing on Oct. 25, 2021, according to court records. Authorities allege Sims forcibly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old at a Davenport residence.

The sexual assault was reported on Oct. 28, 2021, court records state. Investigators questioned Sims, who told them he knew the teen but denied performing any sex acts with the child.

An initial DNA test performed as part of the investigation confirmed DNA from a human male was present, but officials were unable to develop a profile from those results, the court records state.

A private laboratory performed additional tests and found a match between the profile developed from the new tests and Sims’ DNA, authorities allege in the court records.

Christine Dalton, a district associate judge, approved a warrant for Sims’ arrest on Dec. 4. He was arrested by the state patrol early on Tuesday.

Sims also had his initial court appearance on Tuesday and his next is scheduled for Jan. 6, court records state.

He remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Scott County Jail website. His bond has been set at $10,000.