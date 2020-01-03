State withholds $44 million from Medicaid insurer Iowa Total Care

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Release of capitation payment — which will be determined at the end of February — will be based on whether the company resolves at least 75 percent of the unpaid claims, according to Randol’s letter.

FORMAL NOTIFICATIONS

Starting in early September, DHS sent formal notifications to Iowa Total Care for “compliance issues” under its contract as a managed-care organization with the state, according to documents provided by the department to The Gazette.

The first letter sent to the insurance company was dated Sept 4.

In that September letter, state officials notified the insurance company of “inaccurate system configurations” that lead to incorrect payments, particularly for Medicaid members who received services under the Long Term Services and Supports waiver and the Behavioral Health waiver.

Another letter was sent to Iowa Total Care on Sept. 10 for errors in its “encounter data,” or the records of health care services the company paid for and the amount that was paid for that service.

The letter, signed by Randol, said Iowa Total Care inaccurately submitted data related a number of topics, including dates paid, client participations and prior authorization.