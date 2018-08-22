The family of Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared on July 18, 2018, while jogging in or near Brooklyn, Iowa, have released a statement through the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation.
After more than a month of searching, investigators located her body in a farm field in rural Poweshiek County on August 21, 2018. An autopsy is being conducted, but results will not be available immediately.
Charges were filed against Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who will appear in Poweshiek County District Court today.
The family of Mollie Tibbetts has asked that this information be conveyed to members of the media and the public:
"Our hearts are broken.
On behalf of Mollie’s entire family, we thank all of those from around the world who have sent their thoughts and prayers for our girl. We know that many of you will join us as we continue to carry Mollie in our hearts forever.
At this time, our family asks that we be allowed the time to process our devastating loss and share our grief in private.
Again, thank you for the outpouring of love and support that has been shared in Mollie’s name. We remain forever grateful."