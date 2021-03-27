States report more COVID-19 cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,235,578 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That is a rise of 2,678 since Friday. The state also reported 21,228 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 377,432 positive COVID-tests since the start of the pandemic, a rise of 526 from Friday’s number. However, those numbers represent multiple tests on individuals and any false positives.

Individual COVID cases on Saturday were 349,182 since the start of the pandemic, Iowa health officials reported. That number includes 59,848 positive antigen tests of individuals whose blood tested positive for COVID antibodies.

Deaths in Iowa on Saturday totaled 5,718 since the pandemic began.

Iowa Health officials on Saturday reported 60 additional positive COVID-19 tests in Scott County, bringing the total number of positive tests in the county to 19,166 since the pandemic began.

Individual COVID-19 cases in Scott County totaled 17,182 since the pandemic began, Iowa health officials reported Saturday. That number includes 1,187 positive antigen tests of individuals whose blood tested positive for COVID antibodies.

There have been 226 COVID-related deaths in Scott County since the pandemic began.

