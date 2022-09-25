Statewide Democrats stump in Clinton County

Seven statewide Democrats, the party's southeast Iowa congressional candidate and several local office candidates stumped Sunday in Clinton County for a soap-box style event.

All, for the most part, stuck to their stump speeches.

Mike Franken, who's running to unseat longtime Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, assured the Democrats in attendance that his campaign would "work really, really hard to win this election" and planned to attend six events a day after he debated Grassley, slated for Oct. 6.

He didn't mention, and neither did any other candidates, allegations that Franken kissed a former campaign staffer on the mouth earlier this year, which Franken denies happened.

Clinton County Democrats greeted Franken with a standing ovation, and several Democrats there said in interviews with a reporter they didn't see the allegations as playing a major role in their enthusiasm for Franken.

"No, not at all," Heather Bjorgan said when asked if the allegations dampened her support for Franken. Bjorgan's top priority is boosting public school funding in Iowa, a job for state legislators and the governor. She works as a dean at Black Hawk College.

She said she believed the courts needed to hear out the allegations before it could have greater bearing on the race.

"That person deserves to have their day in court. And they should pursue that wherever is appropriate," Bjorgan said "... But I think there's enough momentum behind Franklin to not have that be something that negatively impacts him."

Clinton County Democrats Chair and former congressional candidate Rita Hart, who hosted the event, said she didn't consider changing the event or its format after the news broke last week.

"There were a lot of accusations made, and the rest of us, I think, just have to wait and and see what happens going forward and hope that everyone is doing everything we can to make sure that this is a safe place for all of us," Hart said.

Eleven candidates rallied Clinton County Democrats at a soapbox-style event Sunday at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in DeWitt.

Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear and her lieutenant candidate, Eric Van Lancker; candidate for Iowa's 1st Congressional District Christina Bohannan; Franken; Secretary of State candidate Joel Miller; Attorney General Tom Miller; Secretary of Agriculture John Norwood; State Auditor Rob Sand; state legislative candidates Jed Ganzer, Jenny Hansen and Kay Pence all spoke.

"Clinton County is such an important swing county for us," Miller, a Democrat in a fierce reelection campaign, said of statewide elections as a whole.

Registered Republicans lead Democrats 9,253 to 8,497 in the county, with no-party voters leading both parties at 9,907 registered voters.

State legislative candidates and DeJear and Van Lancker, the Clinton County auditor, pointed to further investments they want to make in K-12 education. Candidate Pence in particular noted that the Natural Resources Fund for water quality, state parks and recreation, remains unfunded years after voters approved such a fund.