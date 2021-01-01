'Stay off the roads': Snow and ice blanket the Quad-Cities stranding motorists

Quad-Cities area law enforcement, firefighters, EMS personnel and towing services were busy Friday evening responding to crashes and stranded motorists, pulling vehicles out of ditches as snow and ice blanketed the region.
Roads are either partially or fully covered in the southeast portions of Iowa.
The Illinois State Police District 7 in East Moline, which serves Henry, Knox, Mercer, and Rock Island counties, responded to 11 motorists assists and nine crashes since 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1. One of the crashes involved a commercial motor vehicle, and all involved property damage. No injuries were reported, according to state police.
An Iowa State Patrol representative could not immediately be reached for comment Friday evening.
"The side streets are freezing," said Davenport police Sgt. Fred Lepley. "Stay off the road unless you absolutely, necessarily have to go anywhere, because it’s slick."
The National Weather Service of the Quad Cities said 2 to 3 inches of accumulation is possible through 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. Friday.
And the Davenport Public Works Department said not to expect residential roads to be cleared before Sunday.
"Our response will be a mixed bag depending on conditions," the department posted on its Facebook page. "We are currently tackling some residential conditions while maintaining posted snow routes. When snow arrives, we will return attention to posted snow routes."
Individuals should park off-street, whether on a posted snow route or not, the department wrote.
"As we head into the evening, keep in mind our priority will be keeping main roads, critical hills, and access/support for emergency vehicles open," per the Facebook post. "We understand it may be slick on your street. But there are only so many resources spread across 1,300 lanes miles of pavement, and precipitation is on-going."
If involved in an accident, the Illinois State Police advises motorists:
- Move their vehicle out of the roadway as soon as possible, if there are no injuries, and activate the vehicle's hazard lights
- Remain in the vehicle, with seatbelt buckled, and call 911 to report the crash. You will need to be aware of your location and direction of travel so you can provide accurate information to the dispatcher
Additional tips and information from the ISP:
- If you must travel ensure someone else knows your travel route and the time you are expected to arrive at your destination
- Dress appropriately for the weather
- Keep plenty of fuel in the tank in case your vehicle becomes stranded
- Carry a cell phone and a charger
- Clean ice and snow from your windshield and lights
- Do not crowd the snow plow
- Have an emergency car care kit that contains jumper cables, a flashlight, an ice scraper, blankets, gloves, food items, water and a first-aid kit
"When snowfall begins to accumulate on the roadway, even a small amount, the pavement becomes slick," Illinois State Police Sgt. Christopher "Joey" Watson said in an email. "The weather can change rather quickly, especially if temperatures begin to fall rapidly. A small dusting of snow on the pavement can quickly turn into a sheet of ice if the temperature falls quick enough. Drivers should always be cautious for changing conditions as they drive, but especially during winter weather."