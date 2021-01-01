'Stay off the roads': Snow and ice blanket the Quad-Cities stranding motorists

Quad-Cities area law enforcement, firefighters, EMS personnel and towing services were busy Friday evening responding to crashes and stranded motorists, pulling vehicles out of ditches as snow and ice blanketed the region.

Roads are either partially or fully covered in the southeast portions of Iowa.

The Illinois State Police District 7 in East Moline, which serves Henry, Knox, Mercer, and Rock Island counties, responded to 11 motorists assists and nine crashes since 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1. One of the crashes involved a commercial motor vehicle, and all involved property damage. No injuries were reported, according to state police.

An Iowa State Patrol representative could not immediately be reached for comment Friday evening.

"The side streets are freezing," said Davenport police Sgt. Fred Lepley. "Stay off the road unless you absolutely, necessarily have to go anywhere, because it’s slick."

The National Weather Service of the Quad Cities said 2 to 3 inches of accumulation is possible through 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. Friday.

And the Davenport Public Works Department said not to expect residential roads to be cleared before Sunday.