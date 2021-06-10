Staying low: Just 8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Quad-Cities

Another day, another low COVID-19 case count.
Encouraging news of the retreat of the virus continued Thursday, as health officials in Iowa and Illinois reported just eight combined new cases of COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, increasing the total number of cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic to 14,982. The county's virus-related death toll remained 332.
Rock Island County health officials said one patient is hospitalized in the county Thursday with the virus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported five new COVID-19 cases Thursday in Scott County, increasing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to Scott County to 21,710.
Public health officials have tied 244 deaths in Scott County to the virus. Iowa reported 78 additional cases on Thursday, for a total of 402,845 with 6,095 deaths.
Illinois back to normal
Illinois will fully reopen Friday, June 11.
Officially considered Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan, the state will eliminate all capacity limits on businesses, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks, and all other venues. Mask requirements for vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals will continue to align with CDC guidelines.
According to a new release, the state reached this Phase 5 after recording the lowest number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, the lowest test positivity rate, and more than 68% of Illinois residents age 18 and over who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
“A strong economy requires that people not only feel safe, but truly be safe, as they go about their lives as workers, neighbors, consumers, and friends – and thanks to the lifesaving power of vaccinations, that day is finally here for Illinois,” said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. “I invite all Illinoisans to feel the hope and joy of this moment while also recognizing that this pandemic is still very present for the world at large – not to mention those here at home who have not been or cannot be vaccinated. As we take this next step forward, let’s do so with a renewed commitment to empathy, to community, and to making each day together count. You did it, Illinois.”
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 366 new cases Thursday, 764 people in the hospital with COVID-19, and a test positivity rate of 1.3%. Those are some of the lowest COVID-19 statistics reported in Illinois to date.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 68% of residents ages 18 or older in Illinois have received at least one dose of vaccine and 51% of adults are fully vaccinated. Additionally, more than 88% of Illinois seniors have received at least one dose of vaccine.
A national note of caution
According to an ABC News and a number of other national new outlets, the number of new daily cases and deaths of the coronavirus-borne illness rose across the United States for a third-straight day, with cases topping the 20,000 mark for the first time in over a week.
The seven-day average of cases also ticked higher, but it was still down significantly from two weeks ago.
There were at least 22,314 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to a New York Time Tracker, up from 15,059 on Tuesday, after 13,758 new cases Monday and 6,067 Sunday.
Deaths rose to at least 449 Wednesday from 373 Tuesday, which followed 305 deaths Monday and 253 deaths Sunday.
The seven-day average of cases edged up to 14,809 Wednesday from 14,030 Tuesday, as the pace of declines from two weeks ago slipped to 36% from 42% the day before. For deaths, the seven-day average slipped to 417 from Tuesday’s 438, to hold steady at a 20% decline from two weeks ago.
The number of states that have seen the weekly trend of new cases increase this week inched up to 15 on Thursday from 14 Wednesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. Last week, just one state saw an increasing trend of cases.
Walk-in vaccinations
The Rock Island County Health Department will offer walk-in vaccine clinics twice a week at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Both first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The schedule:
• Moderna and Johnson & Johnson: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Pfizer: Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Scott County Health Department also offers weekday walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccination at its offices, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, fourth floor. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition, health care and pharmacy partners continue to offer all three vaccines. To find a provider, visit vaccines.gov. You can search by ZIP code and vaccine manufacturer.
The Main at Locust Pharmacy in Davenport has expanded to walk-in hours for both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. Walk-ins are welcome anytime between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at 129 W. Locust St.