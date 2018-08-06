Construction on the Interstate 74 bridge hit a milestone Monday as workers prepared to place the first steel girders on river piers on the Illinois side of the project.
A two-story crane stood between two piers off the Moline shore, ready to hoist the massive 178-foot girders.
Once the girders are placed, installation of surface decking will begin, Iowa Department of Transportation I-74 project manager Danielle Alvarez said.
"Today marks a shift in gear with the work that’s been going on," Alvarez said. "They are starting to work on the superstructure by setting girders and preparing to build the driving surface of the bridge deck.
"Once workers set the girders, they'll do some survey measurements and then they'll begin the decking process," she said. "We are progressing with work above water on the arch foundations. They will start here in the slough with the arch foundations as well from the Iowa banks."
Alvarez explained the foundations will provide support for the basket-shaped arches that will span both bridges.
The Illinois Department of Transportation is investing at least $82.5 million in construction of the new Interstate 74 bridge, expected to be completed in 2020. Once the new bridge is erected, the current bridge will be removed through disassembly and demolition, Alvarez said.
"We are on track to meet the stage 2 and stage 3 completion dates," she said. "The schedule is very aggressive. We’ve had a lot of challenges with rising water levels a couple of times this year. The schedule is something we monitor very closely.
"Working underwater is always challenging. You can’t see what’s going on and we have to compete with the current. And weather conditions are amplified on the river, so that makes it an added challenge."
One of the challenges during summer construction has been the increase of recreational boaters passing through the site, often creating wakes, which can disrupt work and create safety issues.
Alvarez said IDOT has a good relationship with the Coast Guard and the Department of Natural Resources.
"Our main focus is to make sure everyone is able to enjoy the resource that is the river and to be safe while they're doing it," Alvarez said.
Jeff Harrison, state conversation officer with the Iowa DNR, said there have been concerns with boats traveling too fast through the construction zone.
"With (workers) moving the girders and beams into place, they don't have a lot of room for error," Harrison said. "I addressed the concern with the Coast Guard and Illinois DNR and we got approval to put 'No Wake' barriers in. This is going to be temporary until the bridge is finally constructed.
"People can still ski the backwaters, but they will have to slow down when coming to the construction zone, for their safety and for the safety of the construction workers."
Harrison said the site changes often and structures shift as new foundations are poured and machinery is moved around.
"Don't assume that where you navigated yesterday is going to be open and free of any hazards," he said. "That's one of the main reasons we want to slow (boaters) down when coming through there."
During a media boat tour of the construction site, Harrison showed where several buoys had been placed in the river and Sylvan Slough, cautioning boaters to slow down.
Harrison urged boaters and jet skiers to wear life jackets at all times when on the river.
"You could get turned sideways, hit a structure, and it could capsize the boat," he said.
Harrison said earlier this summer the construction crew had to assist in a rescue operation when a group of boaters became pinned against a construction barge.
Harrison said watercraft should proceed through the construction area at less than 5 miles-per hour to prevent creating wakes.
"It's for everyone's safety that we're putting those buoys out," Harrison said. "But for the most part, people have been slowing down because they're curious. But we have had issues with jet skis."
Alvarez said there are more than 200 people working on site every day.
"We anticipate that will continue to increase as we get further into stage 2 for completion of west-bound (traffic) at the end of 2019," she said.
Alvarez said tariffs on steel imports are not affecting construction costs because contractors are purchasing American-made steel for the project from Indiana.
Alvarez said there is one contract bid process remaining for the bridge structure on the Iowa side.
"That's for the east-bound viaduct," she said. "It's scheduled to be (requested) one year from now. We have to buy American steel anyway. We haven't seen a great impact lately in steel prices in our recent projects, but it's something we keep an eye on."
Alvarez said steel workers in Indiana have been working non-stop to supply the project with enough of the material.
"They're working 24 hours a day, six or seven days a week to continue working on steel for this project," Alvarez said.
"Everyone in the Quad-Cities knows why we need a new bridge. We're over (traffic) capacity now."